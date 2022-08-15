Emma Kelly celebrates unique place in history after Antrim secure All-Ireland Junior glory through replay

Antrim 3-15 Fermanagh 0-11

Ten years on since she won the All-Ireland Junior title with her adopted county of Antrim, Emma Kelly has now managed the Saffrons to their third title at this level.

Thirteen days after Antrim had to pull it out of the fire in Croke Park to earn a replay, Fermanagh fell behind badly after the opening seven minutes and never quite managed to get any closer than a three-point gap.

Their start destroyed everything for them. Full back and captain Molly McGloin was coming out with the ball after five minutes when the immense Lara Dahunsi intercepted a pass. She then got a shot off that caught in the blazing sunshine and dropped in over the head of Erne goalkeeper Roisin Gleeson.

Two minutes later, a brilliant run through the centre by Dahunsi’s midfield partner Aine Tubridy was completed with a pass to the dangerous Maria O’Neill. Her shot was scrambled off the line by Eimear Keenan, but incredibly referee Lorraine O’Sullivan ordered a penalty.

“No penalty,” stated Fermanagh boss James Daly afterwards. “I had my own people watching it live. I messaged them at half-time and they said it was no penalty.

“I asked the referee. She couldn’t tell me. She wouldn’t tell me actually.

“We thought it was a free out because Eimear Keenan was fouled but the next thing she (the referee) is standing on the 14 metre line with her arms out. We were shocked.”

In any event, Cathy Carey stepped up to convert it.

None of that is to say that Antrim did not wholly deserve this. They were immense in every line and they silenced Bláithín Bogue, who was the major Erne threat in the drawn game.

They had the star of the show in corner-forward Grainne McLaughlin of Glenavy. She ransacked Fermanagh for eight points and each of them was of the highest quality, showcasing her fetching, handling and shooting ability.

“I threatened to take Grainne McLaughlin off at half time and said I was giving her two minutes (to improve) and it was the kick up the backside that she needed as she started to play,” said her manager, Kelly.

It sounded in jest though. In the second half, Antrim hit 1-9 to just 0-2 in reply and the game was long sewn up before the final goal from Carey.

“As I said after then last day, we were going home to do shooting and we did that,” said Kelly.

“It paid off, but it’s just great too, to see the crowd there loving it and hopefully will inspire more to come up. Myself and Ciara Brown (substitute) are running a girls-only camp next week and we are saying for more to get involved.

“Ciara is running around with a baby in her arms and is gutted she couldn’t come on, but the same doll would have tried,” she added.

“With six minutes to go, Kyla (Trainor) was saying to get the subs on, but I was saying no as goals can come fast in ladies football and with Eimear Smyth and Bláithín Bogue, you just don’t know.

“When we got another few scores on the board, we knew there was no way back for them, but it’s great for the likes of Cathy (Carey) and ‘Tubs’ (Aine Tubridy) who after the only two who played 10 years ago with me.”

ANTRIM: A McCann; D Coleman, A McFarland, N McIntosh; M Mulholland, S Tennyson, S O’Neill; L Dahunsi 1-0, A Tubridy; C Taggart 0-3, C Carey 2-1, 1-0 pen, M O’Neill; B Devlin 0-1, O Prenter 0-2, 1f, G McLaughlin 0-8, 3f

Subs: T Mellon for M O’Neill (47m), O Carr for Coleman (48m), C Emerson for Taggart (51m), M McGarry for S O’Neill (55m), E Murphy for Devlin (57m)

FERMANAGH: R Gleeson; E Keenan, M McGloin, S McQuade; N McManus, S McCarville, C Bogue 0-1; B Bannon, A O’Brien; E Tierney 0-1, B Bogue 0-2, 1f, S Britton; C McElroy, E Smyth 0-7, 2f, L Grew

Subs: N Curran for Grew (HT), E Maguire for Tierney (40m), E Douglas for O’Brien (43m), A Gordon for Bannon (51m), K Elliott for C Bogue (55m)

Referee: Lorraine O’Sullivan (Dublin)