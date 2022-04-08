Failure to achieve promotion could be a blessing for Antrim: Paddy Cunningham

Gaelic Games

The perceived failure of several teams to gain promotion in the recent Allianz Football League has triggered disappointment and indeed frustration within different counties.

This is particularly true of teams that made whirlwind starts to the competition only to be overtaken by the chasing pack as the finishing line beckoned.

Antrim were among the sides that had given a broad hint they would not look out of place in more august company but defeats in their last two games against Louth and Westmeath meant they were to be consigned to Division Three for another year.

But Paddy Cunningham, who captained the side when they reached the 2009 Ulster final only to lose to Tyrone and who returned to the team in 2020 after a six-year hiatus, does not subscribe to the popular belief that his county has missed the boat.

Cunningham, who called time on his inter-county career after the team gained promotion from Division Four in November last year, is convinced that the playing squad will benefit from another term in Division Three.

“I know much is made of teams missing out on promotion but we have to be realistic here,” insists Cunningham. “I don’t think the side is quite ready for Division Two yet. I think that, having spent the league just ended in Division Three, I now earnestly believe that next year could prove fruitful in the same division in terms of the development of the current crop of players.

“I think it is going to be a particularly tough division in 2023 because you will have Down and Offaly who have made the drop from Division Two and then Cavan and Tipperary having been promoted from Division Four. I believe Antrim are at their own level right now.”

Joint managers Enda McGinley and Stephen O’Neill, a former Tyrone All-Ireland winning duo, have assembled a side that is a potent blend of youth and experience and Cunningham, who has rendered magnificent service to his county and club Lamh Dhearg, takes the view that they can become a stronger unit, thus perhaps solidifying their prospects of winning a slot in Division Two at the end of next year’s league.

In the interim, he is hopeful the Saffrons can flash out a message of intent when they meet Cavan in their Ulster Championship quarter-final a fortnight hence.

“I think the fact that the match will now definitely be staged at Corrigan Park could maybe weigh in Antrim’s favour,” he adds. “I would like to think that they will enjoy a huge support there. Traditionally, Antrim play well at Corrigan Park and if the fans drive them on then anything is possible. Given that the players are so familiar with their surroundings, this could prove a bonus but Cavan will come determined to make it into the semi-finals.

“Indeed, Mickey Graham’s side will go into the game as favourites and rightly so since they were Ulster champions just two short years ago. They are now on a par with Antrim in terms of league status so I think we are in for a great contest.

“Hopefully Antrim will have their full panel available and will not have any injury concerns. Obviously it would be great if they could win this one and maybe pave the way for getting a crack at either Armagh or Donegal in the semi-finals.”