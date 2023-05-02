Fermanagh and Antrim set to clash as Tailteann Cup groups are revealed

Antrim boss Andy McEntee will see his side take on Fermanagh in the Tailteann Cup group stages

Four Ulster teams — Down, Antrim, Cavan and Fermanagh — will bid to grab their own slice of glory when the Tailteann Cup gets under way.

With the four-team groups for the competition having been finalised, the stage is set for what promises to be a feast of action, as was the case last year when Westmeath became the inaugural holders of the trophy by defeating Cavan in the Final.

This time round the competition promises to be even more intense with some particularly interesting matches on the cards.

In Group One, Cavan have been bracketed with Offaly, Laois and London, while Down will join Meath, Tipperary and Waterford in Group Two.

Oisin McConville’s Wicklow outfit will join Limerick, Longford and Carlow in Group Three, while two Ulster sides, Antrim and Fermanagh, will link up with Wexford and Leitrim in Group Four.

Cavan have shown impressive form in the League, as indeed have Down and Fermanagh, and there is the strong possibility that the Tailteann Cup could be destined to find a new home in Ulster this time round.

Cavan were rather unfortunate to lose last year’s Final to a very workmanlike Westmeath outfit and the Breffni side will be particularly keen to go one better this year with manager Mickey Graham anxious to see his players get their hands on more silverware having already taken delivery of the Division Three trophy by beating Fermanagh in the decider.

The fact that the Final was played in Croke Park last year in tandem with one of the All-Ireland Quarter-Finals lent an extra dimension to the climax of the competition.