Former Antrim hurler Dominic Kearns aiming to help county achieve more glory after leading sponsorship deal with Fibrus
The year which is drawing to a close has proven to be one of the most successful in the history of Antrim GAA.
The county’s hurlers won the prestigious Joe McDonagh Cup; the All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie title was captured; as was the All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football crown and the senior football side gained promotion in the Allianz League.
The hurlers’ feat in collecting the Joe McDonagh Cup means that they will now play in the All-Ireland Championship proper next year, while their footballing counterparts can look forward to attractive league games against Ulster rivals Fermanagh, Down and Cavan as well as a joust with Tailteann Cup holders Westmeath.
Over the course of recent months, Antrim’s overall fortunes have reached a new high and the county’s significant achievements have already spawned a fresh level of ambition with 2023 just round the corner.
And in a clear indication that success breeds success, Antrim have just announced a lucrative five-year deal with broadband provider Fibrus that will span their senior and under-age football and hurling teams.
It was perhaps fitting that Fibrus chief executive Dominic Kearns, himself a former Antrim player, should have put the deal in perspective.
“We as a company are all about connecting communities and bringing people together — much like Antrim GAA,” he said.
“Indeed, sport has always been something which connects people across the board and, not unlike broadband, it is also a great unifier of communities.”
A host of prominent footballers and hurlers including Ryan Murray, Dermot McAleese, Neil McManus and Conal Cunning were at the launch event, at which hopes were expressed that Antrim could now build on the progress that it has made in all four mainstream GAA codes this year.
While senior county teams are invariably viewed as the flagship sides, the fact that success has been achieved at different levels has created considerable satisfaction in Antrim.
When Enda McGinley and Stephen O’Neill stepped down from their role as the football management team, Antrim lost no time in securing the services of Andy McEntee, who was in charge of Meath this year. And the go-ahead McEntee been quick off the mark in getting down to business with the Saffrons following the resumption of collective training a week ago.
“I think there is a great degree of enthusiasm and ambition in Antrim in the different codes and this augers well for the future,” he states. “It’s great to see players showing wholehearted commitment and hopefully they will get another taste of success in 2023.
“There is no doubt that the county possesses plenty of talent and the challenge is to weld this into successful teams. I think what has been achieved this year can provide the incentive to maybe take things a stage further next year.”
Antrim county board chairman Ciaran McCavana believes that the new sponsorship deal with Fibrus will provide the impetus for more progress. With a new county jersey having been formally unfurled and the flame of ambition burning brightly, McCavana is convinced more success could be on the way for the Saffrons in different codes.
“We are really looking forward to working with Fibrus over the next five years to begin with and to seeing our teams in action wearing this fantastic new jersey,” insists McCavana.
“The commercial relationship with Fibrus will help drive future success for Antrim GAA, both on and off the field. This funding will also enhance the opportunities for players to reach the next level as they strive to improve.”