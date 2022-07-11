Former Meath boss Andy McEntee to take over as Antrim manager

Andy McEntee is to be named the new Antrim manager

Antrim are set to unveil Andy McEntee as their new senior football manager at a county committee meeting tonight.

The county executive recently advertised the post with a number of conditions attached to it, and qualifications deemed essential to the role of managing Antrim, who had been under the management of former Tyrone player Enda McGinley up until they exited the Tailteann Cup in May.

And McEntee, who decided against seeking a third term as Meath manager, is the man they have settled on.

The appointment will have to be rubber-stamped by the county committee tonight, but this is in reality a formality.

McEntee recently opened up about the struggles involved in managing at that level and felt that the criticism that goes along with such a role was enough to put a candidate off.

“One of the problems with all of the social media attention is that it (inter-county management) is becoming less and less attractive unless of course you’re getting well paid for it,” he said.

“Yes, there are good days and the good days are great, but you have to weigh it up and think is it worth all of this?

“There’s an awful lot of lads both in club and county saying that the balance is wrong at the moment.”