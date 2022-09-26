Gaelfast starts new schools competition to hike participation

Antrim Cup has already attacted 2,200 pupils at seven venues

It’s often quoted in many sports that one of the key objectives is to create people better equipped to deal with life and its’ stresses and strains.

One new sports competition, The Antrim Cup which began last week, aims to include around 2,200 boys in the greater Belfast area playing Gaelic football and Hurling at a level that best suits to drive participation, increase competition, and demonstrate the health and mental benefits of sports.

The idea first came about from some research conducted by ‘Gaelfast,’ the GAA-funded initiative that aims to harness the numbers of children playing Gaelic Games in Belfast.

One of the key findings was a gap and a need for games in the post-primary sector, determined by engaging with School Principals, teachers, pupils, parents and clubs.

The format is fairly simple. Year 8 and Year 10 pupils in schools come together for 15-a-side hurling and football blitzes for two consecutive weeks. After that, a league table is compiled so that schools can be graded according to their ability. After that, a third day will be set aside for teams to compete for either a Cup, or a Plate competition.

Along with certain schools hosting the blitzes, other council-owned venues will also host, with Belfast City Council funding the cost of facilities, referees and other expenses.

It’s all under the watchful eye of Alfie Hannaway, the Regional Games Development Manager of Gaelfast. The former St Gall’s dual player lays out the appeal, and the importance of reaching a tipping point whereby the competitions become very popular.

“When we put in the expression of interest first, we got twelve schools,” he reveals.

“We thought for the first year, 12 to 16 would be quite good. But we are up to 22 schools at the minute and more to come back to us. We have gone from running three venues, to running seven venues.

“We have 550 per code, per year group. So multiply that by four, overall over the whole Antrim Cup you are looking at over 2,200 kids taking part in the competition.”

For Gaelfast’s part, the benefits are obvious. There is a minimum of seven competitive games for each child in a short space of time, whereas some children might not have gotten that number of games in an entire season.

Their research also pointed to a common trend in the GAA, that the drop-off point for boys and girls comes with the onset of puberty. Body consciousness is only one part of it, but a lack of games is another big cause.

“So we are trying to bridge that,” explains Hannaway.

“On average, per blitz there will be 45 games per blitz. There’s going to be over 100 games played per code, per year. So altogether that’s over 400 games in football and hurling that we will be facilitating throughout the Antrim schools in the Antrim Cup.

“That gives players far more exposure to games, at their own level. Schools will not be going out and getting blitzed by other schools. It might happen once in the initial phases until we find out the different abilities.”

After lack of games, lop-sided games are another major turn off. The initial blitzes provides a chance to sort the teams into their various grades so that when they come back for a third day, they have a realistic chance of competing for silverware at their level.

“The standard will increase naturally because they are coming across better players. That’s how kids learn, they are exposed to other levels,” says Hannaway.

“By offering the games, schools know that they will be playing in the blitzes and they can organise training. Straight away, from going into first year, the schools are already thinking of these competitions. And they will be out training once or twice a week already, before the first blitz on Wednesday.”

More games and more training means that players can get a taste for competitive action, and thus there is a strong chance they will remain with their clubs, or else return to them if they had drifted away.

Which also helps in a bigger picture sense.

“It’s reducing the risk of a sedentary lifestyle and the risks associated with that.

“Mental health and anxiety concerns are massive these days among the youth. When anybody goes to a different school, do they really know too many? Chances are, they don’t.

“Sport is a great way for people to make friends. It makes you interact with others and it makes it so much more easier for them. It also increases their exposure to social interaction and a positive school experience right from week one in that school.”

Hannway adds, “So we think this is massive for some of our pupils. When you think about what the kids have been through, in the pandemic, among the Year 8s, even the Year 10s, do they know everyone in their class, really? What kind of education have they had in the last two years?

“Getting involved in a team, playing a sport they are comfortable with, it’s a great way for them to bond, with each other and with their school, as the school is providing this opportunity for them. It’s great PR for the schools to be involved in it.”

