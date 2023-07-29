Honeymoon over for Declan Lynch as he backs Dublin for All-Ireland glory

Former Tyrone favourite Kyle Coney believes Kerry star David Clifford will leave his mark on the All-Ireland Final

Seasoned Antrim player Declan Lynch believes the All-Ireland Final between Dublin and Kerry will be close-fought

Long-serving Antrim footballer Declan Lynch thought the biggest day of his year would be his wedding day – and then suddenly the Dublin versus Kerry pairing popped up on the All-Ireland Final menu.

Just a month ago, Declan and prominent Antrim ladies footballer Áine Tubridy tied the knot in a week when they each had important engagements in their particular sporting codes before jetting off on honeymoon.

But now, just as they are settling into their new lifestyle together, football is not so much a fringe activity as an all-consuming passion.

“I have to tell you the truth,” smiles Lynch. “I cannot wait for Sunday’s All-Ireland Final to come around. Naturally, we will be there. I think it will be the best All-Ireland Final we have had for many years.

“I have a sneaking suspicion the Dubs can pull it off. In saying that, I would not be too shocked if Kerry were to retain their title – it’s a very close call because I think the teams are so well-matched, there is little or nothing between them.”

And he pinpoints what he believes could prove to be a crucial element in the game.

“I’m just waiting to see Dublin midfielder Brian Fenton taking off in this particular game,” insists Lynch.

He has been immense of late, but I think he will scale a new peak on Sunday. He is a class player who helps the whole Dublin team to tick, and I think this game is just made for him.”

While acknowledging that Kerry will come to the table well-armed with scoring power, Lynch is in no doubt that Fenton’s midfield authority will stand the Dubs in good stead.

“I fancy Fenton to do the business in this one, because, when you look at it, Derry got the better of Kerry at midfield in their Semi-Final in my book, and I honestly believe that Fenton is capable of calling the shots on Sunday,” adds Lynch.

In the opposite corner to Lynch is Tyrone’s Kyle Coney, who called time on his inter-county career shortly before the Red Hands captured their fourth All-Ireland title in 2021.

But Coney’s love of the sport is unfaltering as he serves his club Ardboe, enhancing his personal status as a popular pundit and commentator.

And in admitting that he has “a leaning towards Kerry” on Sunday, he stresses that Kingdom maestro David Clifford could ultimately prove the difference between the two sides.

“I honestly think that David will be good for about five points from play,” declares Coney.

“And he will probably get another couple or maybe more from frees, so it can be clearly seen that the Dubs will have their work cut out to curtail him.

“He is the reason why I have a leaning towards Kerry.”

But he is quick to point out that the All-Ireland holders are by no means a one-man show.

“They are a very strong all-round team with a solid defence, a strong midfield pairing in Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry, and their forward line is a class apart,” insists Coney.

“I honestly believe that if Kerry can get a few more forwards on their score sheet in addition to David Clifford, then I feel they will come out on top.

“They have people like Seanie O’Shea, Paul Geaney and Paudie Clifford in there, so they are certainly not short on good sharpshooters.”

He is conscious, though, that Dublin will offer resistance, and hold a great desire to get their hands on the Sam Maguire Cup.

“Dublin mastered the All-Ireland scene from 2015 to 2020 and fair play to them,” Coney goes on.

“They ruled the roost, but Kerry are now in the enticing position of going for back-to-back All-Ireland titles, and I think they will take a lot of stopping in trying to achieve this.”