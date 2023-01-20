I was raised on tales of Dunloy in All-Ireland Finals, now I want to succeed where my father failed and clinch the big one: Ryan Elliott

Gaelic Games

When his father Shane filled the Dunloy goalkeeper jersey in All-Ireland Finals, Ryan Elliott wasn’t much more than an infant so he has no memories of those losses to Birr (2003) and Newtownshandrum (2004).

That’s not to say he is not aware of them. The tapes used to record the games got a few dozen spins in their time and while the tales weren’t in heavy rotation around the dining table, they got an airing in other social settings.

“We were brought up with that, those stories,” he recalled now.

“It was more so for a bar counter. It wouldn’t have been something we would have talked about at home or anything, but it made for good bar chat.

“That was what we were brought up with. And then when we played underage hurling, the boys who played in all those matches were all coaching us, so it was something to aspire to.”

The four All-Ireland Finals that Dunloy reached before this weekend’s edition spanned either side of the Good Friday Agreement. There was a time when playing hurling in that region wasn’t entirely easy. Even the act of carrying a branded gear bag could attract the wrong attention, but the present generation haven’t had to cope with those difficulties.

“Yeah, 100%,” said the captain and goalkeeper.

“You hear stories about the past, what went on and that. None of us have been affected in any way, which is a good thing. I would say it would have been mad for the others and I don’t know how they did it.”

The strain of the Elliott name runs through Dunloy history. It was Ryan’s grandfather Seamus who was manager in those early All-Ireland Final appearances. Ryan himself is a cousin of attackers Nigel and Seann, and a second cousin of Ciaran who is on the panel.

Now, they head to Croke Park for their own All-Ireland Final. It’s in the club DNA, but they are coming up against a Ballyhale team who are hurting from last year’s Final defeat when Harry Ruddle’s goal for Ballygunner in the final play of the game robbed the Kilkenny club of what would have been the first ever three-in-a-row of Tommy Moore Cups.

Elliott is like anybody else in hurling; in awe of the likes of TJ Reid and Eoin Cody. But no All-Ireland is deserved unless you take on the best.

“They are an unbelievable team,” he said.

“They have all the big names in the sport and they will take some stopping, but that’s the challenge you want. You want to play the best, and they are the best. We are looking forward to it.”

Getting to this point has been trying. At their fourth attempt, they got past Slaughtneil in the Ulster Final. After the game in his captain’s speech, Elliott made the point that the Derry club had been “living in our heads” for years because of those defeats.

“I suppose we were always tarred with an unwelcome record. We were the first Dunloy team to lose a game in the Ulster Championship. That was the first time the club had ever lost an Ulster Championship match, in 2017 in Owenbeg against Slaughtneil,” Elliott said.

“And I suppose we always thought that we just could never get over that hurdle. It became even a mental thing, holding us back.

“It’s one of those things. Slaughtneil will be back next year and hopefully we will be too. And it will be the exact same — hell for leather, with not much between the two teams. Nothing at all.”

A Semi-Final win over St Thomas’ followed, crowned by that magnificent goal by Keelan Molloy. More than anyone on the pitch, Elliott had an unobstructed view of Molloy’s dashing run that took out four defenders and the short-gripped bat to the back of the net.

“The longer he ran, the more I was saying, ‘Please shoot!’” he laughed.

“I thought he ran too far, but it was a great goal; probably one of the best I have seen. He is a top-class player and I am glad he is on our team because he is capable of stuff like that.”

In the wake of that win, a local Connacht paper took exception and felt that the result was down to St Thomas’ non-performance rather than Dunloy’s levels.

“I saw that report. We don’t pay much attention to these things, and you have to remember that they are a local paper down there. They are looking at it from St Thomas’ point of view to be fair,” said Elliott with remarkable fairness.

“But on the physicality approach, I think we have adapted well. We can win in a variety of different ways. We have won matches with different styles. We can match up with more physical teams and that’s a huge bonus for us.”

And playing and winning in Croke Park set them up.

“It was special. That was the first time I had played with my club in Croke Park and playing with the friends you grew up with. All your family and friends were in the stands,” he added.

