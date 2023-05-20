Injury-ravaged Antrim won’t lie down against Galway, insists Darren Gleeson

Sunday’s trip to Galway in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship (Salthill, 2pm) was always going to be a hugely difficult assignment for Antrim, but their task is tougher again as they travel west with a host of injuries to key personnel.

Neil McManus and Conall Bohill are the latest names on the injury list, joining team captain Eoghan Campbell, Phelim Duffin, Nigel Elliott and Seaan Elliott who all started the campaign.

Daniel McKernan is one name off the injury list, but tomorrow comes too soon for the versatile Sarsfields’ man, but his clubmate, Niall McKenna, is back after missing out against Kilkenny and he is named in the forwards where Eoin O’Neill and Domhnall Nugent have also earned starting slots.

Tiernan Smyth starts in goals for his Championship debut, while Conor Boyd is selected at centre-back.

To date, Antrim have picked up one point from three games.

Their opening draw against Dublin is one they will look at as a win that got away and they will also have regrets from their defeat in Wexford seven days later when they gifted the Slaneysiders a huge head-start and although they got to within four at the final whistle, passed up some big goal chances that could have seen them complete the turnaround.

The heavy defeat to Kilkenny was a day to forget as the Saffrons just didn’t perform aside from a couple of spells in each half, so they now set their sights on Henry Shefflin’s Galway who will be keen to maintain their push for a top-two finish and place in the Leinster final with wins over Wexford and Westmeath, plus a draw in Kilkenny behind them.

It’s a big ask for Antrim, but manager Darren Gleeson insists they won’t be heading to Salthill to go through the motions.

“No matter what, your personal pride and pride in the jersey you’re wearing always comes out,” he stressed.

“There is no way we’re going to Galway for the weekend to lie down. We’re going to perform and represent the group, represent the county. That’s a must whether we’re in a pre-season match in the McGurk Cup or it’s the Leinster Championship.

“You’re representing your county and every time you get the chance to do that, it’s important.”

For Galway, Evan Niland had been in fine scoring form throughout the competition with his ability to convert from frees and play the foundation for his team, but there are threats all over the field with Conor Cooney netting a hat-trick the last day, while Brian Concannon, Declan McLaughlin and Kevin Cooney all chipped in with majors.

Elsewhere there are a host of household names in the Galway team that will be eager to give the visitors no encouragement as they maintain their push for a top-two finish in the round robin that will secure a Leinster final berth.

“Henry has a substantial panel there of minor and U20-winning players coming through who are hungry for places,” Gleeson agreed.

“Add in the spine of the All-Ireland-winning team from 2017, it’s a fairly outfit: Gearóid McInerney, the two Mannions (Pádraic and Cathal), Dáithí Burke, Conor Whelan, the two Cooneys (Jospeh and Conor) - it’s a fair team.

“We know what we’re facing into but it’s something our younger players should relish as we are going to need them to stand up on Sunday. It will be a great test for them and a great way for some of them to start their inter-county career.”