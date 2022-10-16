‘It was the worst night I encountered during the Troubles. I knew if I drove on, the soldier would shoot me’: Antrim legend ‘Sambo’ McNaughton
In a new book, former Antrim hurler ‘Sambo’ McNaughton recalls the most terrifying night of his life
Sambo McNaughton
Every one of us remembers our first date. Mine was particularly memorable for two reasons. That was the night I met my future wife, Ursula, in Ballymena where she’s from. Coming out of the disco in the town, it was the night my four finest hurls were smashed up as a bit of fun by UDR members.