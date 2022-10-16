‘It was the worst night I encountered during the Troubles. I knew if I drove on, the soldier would shoot me’: Antrim legend ‘Sambo’ McNaughton

In a new book, former Antrim hurler ‘Sambo’ McNaughton recalls the most terrifying night of his life

Terence 'Sambo' McNaughton is regarded as one of the greatest players never to have won an All Ireland and was named in a 'Stars of the 80s' team. Pic: INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine

Every one of us remembers our first date. Mine was particularly memorable for two reasons. That was the night I met my future wife, Ursula, in Ballymena where she’s from. Coming out of the disco in the town, it was the night my four finest hurls were smashed up as a bit of fun by UDR members.