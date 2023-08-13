Jack Dowling and Enda Downey hit the mark as St Brigid’s march on in Antrim

Jack Dowling found the net for St Brigid’s in their win over Moneyglass

St Brigid’s took a decisive step forward in the Antrim Senior Football Championship yesterday after overcoming St Ergnat’s, Moneyglass by 2-10 to 1-06.

The south Belfast club set the tone for their performance in the early stages of the tie and, after Paul Bradley had provided inspiration with his accurate shooting, Enda Downey cemented their first-half display with a goal in the 25th minute.

While Conor O’Kane, Colum Duffin and Colm Boyd along with Patrick McCormick strove hard to peg back St Brigid’s’ 1-06 to 0-04 interval lead, a goal from Jack Dowling in the 40th minute saw St Brigid’s take a firmer grip of the game that allowed them to come out on top.

Their Moneyglass opponents kept battling to the end but the St Brigid’s defence remained defiant in the face of pressure.

Lamh Dhearg also looked sharp in overcoming Roger Casements, Portglenone by 2-13 to 0-14. A Declan Devine goal served to fire up the Hannahstown squad and, when Pearse Fitzsimons also hit the Portglenone net, they began to look even more comfortable.

But with Paddy Kelly contributing eight of their points, St Ergnat’s remained in touch until the end. Lamh Dhearg were without Ryan Murray – who, it is understood, has a long-term injury – and his presence in the attack will be felt going forward.

St Enda’s were another side to chalk up an impressive total in overwhelming St Mary’s, Ahoghill by 3-14 to 0-11.

The Glengormley outfit led by 1-07 to 0-06 at the halfway stage, but in the second half, they piled on the pressure as their opponents wilted.

Indeed, St Enda’s’ conviction in the second period would appear to augur well for their Championship prospects.

On Saturday, reigning Antrim champions Erin’s Own, Cargin strode confidently onwards in this year’s Championship when they overcame Tir na nOg, Randalstown by 1-19 to 0-09; their experience proving a key factor in their win.

Cargin were in command for the most part and led by 1-09 to 0-04 at half-time, with Eunan Quinn plundering their goal before Eamon Og McAllister found the net for Tir na nÓg.

Conhuir Johnston (0-06), Tomas McCann (0-05) and Pat Shivers (0-04) scored 0-15 between them for Cargin, thus emphasising the team’s overall forward power as they set their sights on retaining the county title.

O’Donovan Rossa turned in a fine performance to defeat St John’s by 2-08 to 0-09, with Tommy Morgan and Diarmuid Rogan snapping up their goals on either side of half-time. And Dunloy served up something of a shock when they beat St Gall’s by 2-11 to 2-10, with dual player Keelan Molloy landing what proved to be the winning point.

While Dunloy will now be keen to build on this result, they can expect to confront more challenging tests as the Championship unfolds.