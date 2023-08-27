Lamh Dhearg seal Antrim Quarter-Final place while Kickhams flash title warning

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness was in attendance for the clash between Naomh Conaill and St Eunan's

Former Antrim star Paddy Cunningham is still turning on the style for Lamh Dhearg

Creggan Kickhams, who won the Antrim Senior Football Championship title two years ago, maintained their quest to become the top side in the county again when they overcame Dunloy in a riveting encounter yesterday.

But the Kickhams were forced to work hard for their 1-11 to 0-11 victory against a spirited Dunloy side who went the distance.

Ahead by 1-04 to 0-04 at the break with Sean Duffin, Dominic McAteer and Matthew Rodgers showing the way, the Kickhams managed to keep their noses in front during the second half.

Ruairi McCann was a constant thorn in their side, though, but the Creggan outfit’s defence coped with a late bout of pressure.

Meanwhile, Portglenone defeated Ahoghill by 1-16 to 1-09, while Lamh Dhearg cemented their place in the Quarter-Finals by drawing with St Enda’s (0-10 each) with Paddy Cunningham helping himself to seven of their points.

Indeed, Lamh Dhearg have rapped out a message that they could be strong candidates for the Antrim title this year, but they are keeping their powder dry for the moment.

They are without one of their key forwards in the superbly consistent Ryan Murray, but even so, the team appears to be functioning smoothly and with Declan Lynch – a former Antrim captain – helping to underpin their defence, they could be about to make more progress.

But while Lamh Dhearg harbour their own ambitions, St Mary’s, Aghagallon, who have lost the last two Antrim Finals, are still determined to get their hands on the county silverware.

They may have been stretched to the limit by a hard-working St Ergnat’s, Moneyglass side yesterday, but they still managed to come out on top.

Three first-half goals, with Adam Loughran very much involved in their creation, helped usher St Mary’s into a 3-05 to 1-08 interval lead.

Yet they were only to chalk up five more points after the break, such was the robust resistance of a St Ergnat’s squad that played on the front foot but found the Aghagallon side’s defence rather too strong.

On this form, St Mary’s could well book their place in the closing stages of the Championship, but recent experiences in the competition have persuaded them to take nothing for granted, particularly as some of the leading lights have already reached the last-eight.

Meanwhile, new Donegal manager Jim McGuinness is losing no time in getting down to business as he begins the task of restoring the county’s fortunes.

He took in yesterday’s Donegal Championship game, where Ethan O’Donnell’s point in the third minute of injury-time snatched a draw for Naomh Conaill against St Eunan’s in a headline clash.

It finished 0-09 apiece at Davy Brennan Memorial Park between the two sides, who have contested the last two Senior Football deciders in the county.

St Eunan’s had been dominant for large portions of the opening half in Glenties to the point where they led by five (0-07 to 0-02) when the teams went in at the break. Conor O’Donnell Jnr and Niall O’Donnell were both on the scoresheet during that time as McGuinness begins the task of taking stock of his playing resources.

The Donegal Championship has suddenly assumed a new aura now that he is back in charge, and it is expected that he will draft several newcomers into his initial squad.

Donegal’s struggles both on and off the field have been well-documented of late, and McGuinness is particularly keen to put pride back into the county.

County chairman Fergus McGee has already indicated that the manager’s backroom team will be enhanced.