New-look Down and Antrim set for latest chapter of rivalry in Ulster Camogie Final

How quickly personnel on an inter-county ladies’ team can change is illustrated in the Down and Antrim sides that line up for this afternoon’s Armagh City Hotel Ulster Senior Camogie Final.

Two years ago the pair met in the Division Two National League and Ulster Finals within a fortnight. Down scraped victories in both, but Antrim went on to collect the All-Ireland Intermediate title in Croke Park later in the summer of 2021.

Only seven of that 2021 Down team and nine of the Saffrons will face each other today in Rossa Park with the 86th Ulster Senior crown at stake.

Injury and the lure of travel are problems that most GAA managers have to work around at some time during their tenure. Pregnancy and pressures of family and work versus sport are added issues for those in charge of ladies’ teams.

Quite often a camogie team has to be rebuilt on an annual basis. That seems to be the issue with both Down and Antrim at the moment — and yet both have retained their place at the top table in the League during the spring.

In a first round League tie in Portglenone, Down started best but Antrim dominated the second half and won easily by 5-14 to 0-14.

Down then beat Limerick and Offaly to stay in Division 1B while Antrim’s hopes of progress to the League decider were then thwarted with defeats to Wexford and Waterford.

The Saffrons were not impressive last day out, struggling to a 0-14 to 0-13 win against Derry, a team playing in a lower League. Caitrin Dobbin (eight points) and Roisin McCormick (four) pulled them out of a hole.

Down captain Niamh Mallon and Clonduff star Sara Louise Carr are arguably a more prolific strike force, but it is in defence that Antrim look more secure.

Armagh and Cavan meet tomorrow in the Ladies’ GAA Senior Championship and the Orchard County are hot favourites.

That game is at 1.45pm ahead of the men’s Final between Armagh and Derry in Clones.

Donegal beat Cavan in the first round by 1-6 to 0-4 and then were beaten by Armagh 1-15 to 2-4. The Orchard County should set up a rematch with Donegal.

At Intermediate level, Antrim are the surprise packets after beating Monaghan last week. They will play Tyrone tomorrow to secure their spot in the Final.