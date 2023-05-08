Orlaith McAllister goal seals Minor glory for Antrim

Gaelic Football

A 50th minute goal by player of the match Orlaith McAllister and some outstanding saves by goalkeeper Eimear McGivern helped Antrim edge Limerick by 2-15 to 1-13 in a thrilling Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor A Shield final at Nowlan Park.

Antrim led by 1-9 to 1-7 at half-time, but only after Limerick had reduced a six-point deficit in injury time.

Mary McArthur got the scoring under way for Antrim and Poppy Giltenane levelled but Kady McNeill hit a purple patch with three points and then McArthur goaled in the 22nd minute, pouncing on some indecision with a clever finish off the ground.

They were sitting pretty at that juncture, particularly having played into the wind, but in the 32nd minute, Laura Southern capitalised on the Antrim defenders not reacting when McGivern saved Giltenane’s penalty. The Monaleen markswoman had time to lift and strike before drilling to the net. Niamh Brennan converted a 45 and it was game on.

It was more of the same in terms of attacking intent after the restart and Leah Quinlan and McGivern were forced into saves at either end of the pitch early on. But Limerick were clearly buoyed by events just before the change of ends and four points in succession had them two clear, .

The Antrim response was superb though as they scored a goal and four without reply. Anna McKillop’s point moved the team managed by Paul Neenan and Tony Dunne ahead at the beginning of the final quarter and within seconds of doubling the advantage with a superb solo score, McAllister drilled a low shot to the corner of Limerick net to put daylight between the sides.