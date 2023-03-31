Peter Healy: Antrim need to be ready for fired-up Armagh in Championship

Antrim football skipper Peter Healy has plenty to mull over just now as his team prepare for their Ulster Championship preliminary round tie against Armagh tomorrow week.

The St Enda’s clubman is currently easing his way back to full fitness and he has concerns about his team’s form as they prepare for their biggest match of the year to date.

Injury has prevented Healy from playing a full part in Antrim’s Allianz League campaign in which they chalked up two wins to help them avoid the drop into Division Four.

When the provincial draw was made, Antrim had hoped to have home advantage for their opening tie but now that they are destined for the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Healy is particularly anxious that they rise to the occasion.

With Armagh having lost their final two League games against Galway and Tyrone, Healy is acutely aware that Kieran McGeeney’s side will be focused on bolstering their morale following their relegation to Division Two.

“There will be an onus on us to try and close the gap that exists between teams in Ulster,” states Healy with typical candour.

“We know that going to the Athletic Grounds will be a huge task for us no matter how you look at it. Two years ago we met them in the Championship and we gave them a really good game in the first-half in particular.”

“We like to think that we will be able to stick with them this year and we feel we have a stronger bench which could prove an asset. In our games in the League we have tried to stick the pace to the end but this is something that will be absolutely essential in the Championship.”

Manager Andy McEntee has inspired hope in the Saffron County — © ©INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

With new manager Andy McEntee having reinvigorated the side to the extent that they might well have finished up with eight points in the League had they availed of breaks that came their way, Healy is now hopeful that they will bring more spirit and confidence to the championship table.

“We perhaps allowed some games to slip away from us in the last 10 minutes but I think we have learned from that over the course of the League,” admits Healy.

“And we know for sure that we must keep our concentration at maximum level until the final whistle sounds. We are aware that Armagh will be very keen to make an impact after suffering relegation and we have to be on our toes.”

“While we are comfortable enough at Corrigan Park, we have to prove that we can produce the goods away from home. Maybe we did not get the results that we wanted in the League but under Andy McEntee there is growing optimism within the squad,” points out Healy.

Indeed it was Antrim’s surprise win over Cavan in their penultimate League game that sparked the hope they might be able to bring down the curtain on the competition with a mini-flourish but struggling Longford put paid to that aspiration in trumping the Saffrons by 3-17 to 3-12.

Yet while there was disappointment within the ranks of the players over this, skipper Healy has always been prepared to embrace the positives going forward.

“Off the field, the Antrim Business Forum is doing great work and there are several other elements of our structure that are encouraging. But the bottom line is that a team and a county indeed are judged by the results on the field of play and this is where we want to make an impact if we can,” insists Healy.

“The county board has helped to put a good overall set-up in place and we as players are very much fixated on trying to do our bit. There is no doubt that victory over Armagh would be a major boost for our county and you can take it from me that we will be pulling out all the steps in this regard. Championship football is the real testing ground for teams and we are certainly up for this challenge.”