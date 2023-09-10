Peter McGrath’s St Mary’s Aghallon come up just short as Antrim champions Erin’s Own Cargin march on

It was a case of so near yet so far for Down All-Ireland winning manager Peter McGrath as he watched the St Mary’s Aghagallon side which he currently manages fall to a one-point defeat to reigning Antrim champions Erin’s Own Cargin at the weekend.

A final score 0-9 to 0-8 testifies fully to the courage and conviction shown by McCartan’s side in a game that ebbed and flowed before reaching a crescendo.

Tomas McCann, Jamie Gribbin and Pat Shivers had been instrumental in easing the title-holders into 0-5 to 0-4 interval lead, but St Mary’s sustained their effort throughout the second-half with Luke Mulholland and Gareth Magee underpinning their scoring.

But in a match in which there was a considerable tranche of added time, it was Tom Shivers who booked Cargin’s passport into the Quarter-Finals when he swung over what proved to be the winning point to leave St Mary’s deflated after their strenuous effort to advance in the competition.

And while Cargin have their sights on retaining the title, Roger Casements Portglenone have a double in their sights. John McKeever’s men have already won the Antrim All-County League and their weekend win over Kickhams Creggan keeps them in the hunt for more silverware.

It was a goal in the 48th minute from Aiden McAleese that that eased Portglenone into a three-point lead at a crucial stage of the game and with Paddy Kelly and Ruairi Hagan having played a big part in accumulating points, their team came out on top by 1-12 to 0-12.

Liam Quinn, Conor McCann, Odhran McLarnon and Caolan McCann contributed handsomely to Kickhams’ 0-12 total but, in the end, it was not enough.

And Lamh Dherag suffered a surprise setback against Dunloy in going under by 2-18 to 3-12. Renowned as a hurling stronghold, Dunloy are acquiring a formidable reputation in the big ball game right now.

Their 2-18 to 3-12 win over Hannahstown side has certainly added an element of intrigue to the Antrim series, with Seaan Elliott (1-5), Conal Cunning (0-7) and Mickey Smyth 1-0 having played a big part in amassing the winners’ total.

Lamh Dhearg remained in contention for the greater part of the game, with Killian Molloy, Decky Smith, Marc Jordan and Conor Murray having shared in their team’s total which, on another day, might have proved more than adequate for victory.