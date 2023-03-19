Promoted Cavan were ‘second best’ in Antrim defeat, concedes manager Mickey Graham

Antrim 1-17 Cavan 2-12

Cavan slipped to their first defeat of the campaign after coming out the wrong side of a helter-skelter finale in this dramatic clash in Belfast – but the Blues are promoted regardless.

Fermanagh’s win over Westmeath means Cavan are certain to finish in the top two, regardless of the result against the Erne men in round seven.

Cavan trailed here by 10, 1-11 to 0-4, five minutes into the second half but summoned up a comeback to cut the gap to one, only for the home side to close it out with a point from the excellent Paddy McBride to leave it 1-17 to 2-12.

Goals from Conor Madden and Paddy Lynch hauled Mickey Graham’s side back into the game but Antrim, who had squandered leads in earlier matches, held strong on this occasion for a deserving win, with Ruairi McCann bagging an early goal.

Manager Andy McEntee admitted that he thought history may have repeated itself.

“Déjà vu all over again! I was saying it because as soon as yer man struck the second ball, I said ‘that’s going inside the far post’ and it was very like the Fermanagh goal,” McEntee said.

“But we won the next kick-out, and then we won the next kick-out and went up the field and we got a score. I think that was the real pleasing thing, after Cavan’s two goals, we went up the far end and responded. That’s character, that’s guts.”

McEntee was relieved to pick up a second win, having come close on a few occasions before a heavy loss against Westmeath.

“Ultimately it’s a results business and we have put in some great performances. Obviously last weekend was a bit of a no-show but we put that behind us and came back and we tried to do the right thing right to the end there, which was hugely pleasing and it showed immense character, I think, from the lads.”

Graham accepted that Cavan were second best on the day.

“We were very flat in the first-half, you could see that Antrim were hungry, they were fighting for their lives to stay in Division 3 and that they needed it more than us and it showed in that first-half performance.

“We were second to everything, our handling, our skills, our skill execution was poor, our decision making was poor and we played like a team who had nothing to play for, even though we did.

“You have to say that the lads stuck at it and kept fighting to the end and that’s the one positive that we can take out of it. At one stage we were 10 points down there and the lads kept chipping away.”

Cavan: R Galligan (0-2, 45, 1f), Killian Brady, P Faulkner, C Moynagh, Ciaran Brady, Cian Reilly, T Madden, J McKenna (0-1), K Clarke, G Smith, Cian Madden (0-3), J McCabe, B Boylan, P Lynch (1-1), R O’Neill

Subs: G McKiernan (0-2f) for B Boylan, J Smith for K Brady (both ht), D Brady for J McKenna, Conor Madden (1-2) for R O’Neill (both 45), C Smith (0-1) for G Smith (63)

Antrim: M Byrne, E McCabe, D Lynch, J McAuley, P McCormick (0-1), J Finnegan, M Jordan (0-1), C McLarnon, J Dowling, P Finnegan, R McCann (Creggan), P McBride (0-5), D McEnhill (0-1), R McCann (Aghagallon, 1-0), O Eastwood (0-6, 2f)

Subs: P Healy for P Finnegan (52), S McGarry (0-1) for P McBride (54), B McCormick for Joseph Finnegan (67), P McBride for D McEnhill (68)

Referee: Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone)