Return of Roisin McCormick a boost for Antrim’s Division 1B title hopes

Antrim have been boosted ahead of tomorrow’s important National Camogie League Division 1B tie against Wexford at Portglenone (2.00pm) now that ace scorer Rosin McCormick has returned from injury.

Antrim have beaten Down (5-14 to 0-14) and Limerick (2-17 to 1-11) and lost to Waterford (0-15 to 1-7) in the League to date so a win tomorrow is vital if they are to be in contention for the divisional title.

While McCormick looks set to play a big part, two other players who could prove inspirational for the Saffrons are Caitrin Dobbin and Shannon Graham.

Dobbin along with Down’s Niamh Mallon is among the top scorers in the country and the Antrim player could have a big say tomorrow.

Having previously played with the Slaughtneil club, Shannon Graham has been a strong force at midfield for Antrim and her ability to create scores for the attack could prove vital tomorrow.