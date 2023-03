Revival of GAA in east Belfast marks fresh beginning for a sport that died in area during Northern Ireland Troubles

The prospect of new gaelic football club in a traditionally unionist heartland of Belfast has rekindled memories of St Colmcille's, whose members blazed a trail for the sport before 1970s violence led to the club's demise

Linda Ervine is president of the club

By John Campbell Sun 7 Jun 2020 at 20:30