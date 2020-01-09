Saffrons have their sights set on a quick-fire trophy double

It's not often that a team is presented with the opportunity to capture two trophies within a week in the month of January, but then anything is possible in the current early-season fixtures explosion within the GAA.

And while some players and managers bemoan the cluttered start to the 2020 campaign, you won't hear a murmur of complaint from the Antrim hurlers.

That's because for the second weekend in succession they will be off in pursuit of silverware when they meet Offaly in the final of the Kehoe Cup at Abbotstown on Sunday.

In winning the Conor McGurk Cup by beating Down last weekend, the Saffrons underlined their sprightly start to the New Year, but victory over an Offaly side that humbled Meath on an 8-18 to 3-18 scoreline in their semi-final would significantly bolster morale.

Antrim selector Gary O'Kane makes the point that while the side have been in action since early December, their earlier than usual involvement in the competitive arena has helped to sharpen bodies and minds.

"We have noted the way in which Offaly brushed past Meath and we know that we will need to be on our toes for this Kehoe Cup final," said O'Kane.

Gerard Walsh, Domhnall Nugent and Niall McKenna are among players who have caught the eye in Antrim's colours to date, and with old hands such as Neil McManus, Alec Delargy and Ciaran Johnston continuing to give a lead, manager Darren Gleeson has what he feels are adequate resources to strike out for additional silverware.