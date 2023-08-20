Sharpshooter Conal Cunning points the way for Dunloy in comprehensive Antrim victory

Antrim Senior Hurling champions Dunloy turned on the style in overcoming O’Donovan Rossa by 0-31 to 1-17 in a pulsating club championship match which underlined the winners’ intention of retaining their title.

And it was prolific sharpshooter Conal Cunning who stole the show for the winners by landing 15 points in an assured display of finishing.

Cunning, accurate from both frees and play, ensured that Dunloy remained in the driving seat for the entire game and he was ably assisted by Shane and Nigel Elliott, who contributed seven points between them.

For their part, O’Donovan Rossa offered fighting spirit and solid commitment with Gerard Walsh, Dominic McEnhill and Thomas Morgan very much to the fore in their team’s overall effort.

Rossa showed considerable resolve but Dunloy gained the upper hand as the match progressed and have now thrust themselves firmly into the frame to retain their county title.

In a titanic battle at Cushendall yesterday, Loughgiel Shamrocks just managed to pip McQuillans Ballycastle by one point — 1-17 to 0-19 — with Tiernan Smyth doing much to help Ballycastle’s cause with his consistent scoring.

Indeed, Smyth played a pivotal role in keeping his side in contention against a Shamrocks outfit that played with their customary bite and enthusiasm.

St John’s diced with danger before finally getting the better of Clooney Gaels by 2-21 to 3-17 in an absorbing encounter. Oisin McManus and Ruairi Galbraith had infused confidence in St John’s with early goals but, just when it looked as if their side would canter to victory, Clooney Gaels staged a sparkling revival.

They caught the Johnnies on the hope early in the second-half when James O’Connell drilled a penalty to the net and, with PJ O’Connell, Eoin Graham and Donal Graham carrying a bigger threat, Clooney Gaels looked as if they might snatch the match out of the fire.

Indeed, such was their work-rate and pace that they forced St John’s onto the back foot and considerably restricted their scoring power for a spell.

Playing with greater confidence and zest, Clooney Gaels showed that they had no intention of bowing the knee but it was St John’s who finished the stronger side.,

They deployed their experience to good intent with Conall Morgan, Connor Johnston, Darragh McGuinness and Conal Bohill sparking a surge to the finishing line.

While St John’s will absorb a lesson from this particular outing, Clooney Gaels will also believe that if they can reproduce this sort of form and self-belief then they might just cause a few surprises along the championship road.