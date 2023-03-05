Skipper Peter Healy makes no excuses following Antrim’s humiliation in Westmeath

Westmeath 4-27 Antrim 0-8

Antrim captain Peter Healy admits his side have to go back to the drawing board after a humiliating defeat by Westmeath.

The Saffrons started badly at Cusack Park and things just went from bad to worse as they were hammered 4-27 to 0-8.

Healy felt that the Saffrons were still hurting after about last weekend’s dramatic injury-time defeat by Fermanagh but admitted that they were never at the races.

“I think last weekend probably knocked us back a good bit. We were a bit flat this week and tried to keep things positive but realistically we didn’t even turn up for the bus today,” he admitted.

“We gave them an early lead and the game was 2-10 before we knew it and by then the game was basically gone. It was a matter of pride at that stage and it was just poor from us.

“We’re back up to Longford in a few weeks’ time and that will be our season wrapped up. We are going to get back to the training ground and get things right.”

The improvement must be made from the Saffrons if they are to keep themselves alive in Division 3.

“You have days like that in football - that is the cruelty of it. We as a team need to run a lot more and work a lot harder to avoid disappointment such as today,” he concluded.

Manager Andy McEntee also touched on last week’s performance and felt it could have had an impact on the mental strength of the players.

“It was very disappointing and hard to take after what was a very decent performance and it’s hard to my finger on it,” he said.

“But today was certainly not the performance we have been showing in recent weeks” The division is becoming a bit of a shootout between us Longford and Tipperary. Cavan had a good result today which means it’s going to be tough when they come to Corrigan Park.”

Antrim found themselves down by a score of nine after the opening 10 minutes after John Heslin had scored a total of 1-5.

Antrim struggled to break down their opposition and mustered a mere two points in the opening 25 minutes through early substitute Odhran Eastwood and corner forward Pat Shivers.

Their day would go from bad to worse as Westmeath piled on the pressure and by the break they led 2-12 to 0-3 after Senan Baker notched a second goal.

Westmeath: J Daly, D Scahill, K Maguire, N Harte, J Dolan 0-1, R Wallace, S McCartan 1-1, S Duncan 0-2, R Connellan, S Baker 1-2, R O’Toole 0-1, C McCormack 0-1, L Loughlin 0-2, J Heslin 1-13(8 frees), D Lynch 1-0

Subs: T Martin, L Dolan, K Martin, J Lynam, D Giles, A McGivern, S Dempsey (0-2), S Smith, C Dillon, A McCormack, T Molloy 0-2

Antrim: M Byrne, E McCabe, O Lenahan, J McAuley, P Healy, J Finnegan, S O’Neill, K Small, C Stewart 0-1, P Finnegan, R (Agh) McCann, C McLarnon, P Shivers 0-3 (1 free), R McCann 0-1, R Boyle.

Subs: R Hanna, P McCormick, C Hynds, P Mervyn, S O’Neill, J Dowling, D McEnhill 0-1 (free), B McCormick, C Duffin, O Eastwood 0-2, S McGarry.