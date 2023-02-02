St Mary’s pay penalty in dramatic Sigerson Cup Quarter-Final exit to UCC

St Mary’s University College exited the Sigerson Cup competition in the most dramatic fashion as they succumbed 3-2 to University College, Cork in a penalty shoot-out after the sides had remained deadlocked at 1-10 each at the end of extra-time in a frenetic Quarter-Final tie at Abbotstown last night.

There was little between the teams throughout the contest with Mattie Og McGleenan’s well-taken goal underpinning St Mary’s efforts in normal time, at the end of which each team had scored 1-7 with Dara Treanor and Michael McCarville among those who contributed points.

Cathal O’Mahoney played a big part in keeping the Cork side in the picture and it was in extra-time that his two points helped to ensure stalemate with St Mary’s goalkeeper Charley Smyth subsequently lofting over a point from a ‘45’ that sent the match into a tense penalty shoot-out.

Smyth was again on target from one of the St Mary’s penalties while Treanor also found the net but after O’Mahoney and John Hurley drilled home their spot-kicks for UCC, it was Mark Cronin who stepped up to crash in what proved to be the match-winning score that brought the curtain down on a night of high drama.

St Mary’s coach Gavin McGilly, however, had nothing but the highest of praise for his exhausted players at the finish following their wholehearted efforts that fell just short.