Struggling Antrim’s tough road in top division won’t get any easier against Waterford

Life has been difficult for Antrim in Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League and they cannot be expected to derive too much comfort from their long journey to meet Waterford at Fraher Field in Dungarvan tomorrow (1.00pm).

Darren Gleeson’s side have certainly found the going tough and although Waterford have won only one of the two matches they have played to date, they have shown enough poise and artistry to suggest that they will not be easily contained.

The Saffrons have flattered to deceive during passages of their games to date and Gleeson’s plea for more consistency in their play is the challenge they must meet.

While Ryan Elliott, Eoghan Campbell and Gerard Walsh have been doing their best to curtail opposition attacks, the Antrim attack has fallen short in terms of converting scoring chances.

Yet Conal Cunning, Neil McManus, Niall McKenna and James McNaughton have the skills set to discomfit the Waterford defence but it will take a huge effort from the whole team if Antrim are to benefit from a much-needed boost.

Carlow, meanwhile, will host Down tomorrow at Netwatch Dr Cullen Park (2.00pm) in Division 2A knowing that a win is essential to bolster spirits.

Paul Sheehan, Pearse Og McCrickard, Liam Savage and Chris Egan can boost the visitors against a Carlow outfit that are durable and competitive.

Derry have home advantage against Kildare also in Division 2A at Celtic Park (2.00pm) and will need to look lively if they are to keep their visitors in check.

Paul Cleary and Mark Craig have been catching the eye with the Oak Leaf side of late while Richie Mullan and Cormac O’Doherty are still key marksmen.

In Division 3B, Tyrone will look to Michael Little to replicate his recent scoring form against Sligo while Armagh will lean on Fionntain Donnelly to put scores on the board when Mayo visit the Athletic Grounds (2.00pm).

Fermanagh will face Roscommon whose manager Francis O’Halloran resigned earlier this month.

This could impact on team morale and Joe Baldwin’s enthusiastic Fermanagh side might just be able to make it back to back victories in the unusual setting of Derrylin.