Unshackled Antrim in a better place ahead of Armagh clash: Michael Byrne

There is little doubt that Antrim travel to the Athletic Grounds on Saturday as outsiders to advance in the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

If sport is about levels, then even though Armagh suffered relegation from Division One in the League, they were still operating at the top tier while Antrim finished in the bottom half of Division Three.

Throw in a fairly comprehensive win for Kieran McGeeney’s Orchardmen in the Dr McKenna Cup and you can understand why they are the hottest of favourites to secure a Quarter-Final meeting with Cavan.

However, shocks do happen in sport and Antrim will head to the Cathedral City quietly confident they have the massive performance in them that will be required to ensure the 2023 Championship season opens in dramatic fashion.

That meeting between the teams at the beginning of January was Andy McEntee’s first game at the helm with Antrim and throughout the League his new ideas and fresh faces have taken a little time to bed in. It has been a mixed bag since.

There were the gut-wrenching defeats to Down and Fermanagh when in a match-winning position late on, then managing to see out a win over Cavan when they were in danger of throwing another big lead away.

An impressive win against Tipperary was counterbalanced by a hammering in Mullingar that almost defied belief, but outside of that anomaly against Westmeath, in each game there have been signs of encouragement as the Saffrons have attacked with pace and purpose.

It’s clear that defensively they must learn to tighten up and it will require a flawless display if they are to pull off the upset.

But with no pressure on their shoulders, the shackles can be thrown off and goalkeeper, Michael Byrne, feels they are in a much better place now than when they were last at the Athletic Grounds at the beginning of the year.

“They are a very strong side and beat us in the McKenna Cup handy, but we have grown a lot since then,” he said.

“That was our first game under Andy so we had no gauge of how we were playing. But you look at our performances against Down, Fermanagh and Cavan - teams that were all in the mix to go up — we are definitely in that group but just need to be a bit more consistent.”

Byrne has established himself as Antrim’s No.1 over the past year, but his role is about much more than saving shots and commanding the area.

His restarts and long-range free-taking ability have proven huge assets, while the latest trend is for the goalkeeper to get upfield and join in with the play.

His opposite number today, Ethan Rafferty — a forward by trade — took this role to new heights and Byrne’s game is now also about getting outfield to be an extra option.

“Playing out is something I never did as a kid,” he recalled.

“It’s funny as Ethan started outfield and has drifted in, whereas I’m the opposite of starting in nets and drifting outfield.

“I’m confident it now as I’ve been doing it with the club for two or three years, but at county level, it’s different because if you get hit then you get dispossessed, so you have to be careful and know when to go and keep a cool head about it.

“If the opportunity is there and there’s a gap, Andy is keen for me to do it and play the situation.

“You have to be mindful that you could make a mistake and even if it may not be me getting dispossessed, I’m out the field and it’s a long way back. We work on it that if I am out the field, somebody works back but the pros for doing it are definitely better than the cons as you have an extra man and creates the overload on one side.”

The restructuring of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship format may have resulted in many concluding that the provincial championships are at best devalued, but Byrne doesn’t agree with this theory.

The O’Donovan Rossa clubman made his Championship debut against Cavan last spring and while the game was one that Antrim fans would rather forget, Byrne still has fond memories of the occasion.

“This season has been the most consistent for playing, so there is a bit of comfort you will get picked and can then try to express yourself a bit more,” he said. “Last year against Cavan was a big day for me, especially at home, but we’re going into the lion’s den on Saturday so it doesn’t get easier.

“We’re looking at Armagh and a team that was close to an All-Ireland Semi-Final last year.

“We have quite a few inexperienced lads like myself who only played in the Ulster Championship for the first time last year and others who are under 25 and some who will make their debut, but you’ve got to be confident you can go and do a job. The only way you get that experience is by playing.

“Even though we were beaten by Cavan and didn’t play well, it’s still a day I’ll never forget. There has been talk about the role of the provincials now, but Ulster Championship day is very special.”