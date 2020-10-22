Waterford hand Antrim walkover win as employers insist on 14-day quarantine after travel to Northern Ireland

Antrim could still be promoted after being handed a win in their final league game.

The southeast county were due to travel to Portglenone's Kelly Park for the final fixture of this year's league campaign but pulled out after "employers of several players and team management stipulating a 14-day isolation period would be required on returning from Northern Ireland".

Antrim can still be promoted to Division Three if Sligo beat Limerick and there is a winner either way in the a winner in the Wexford v Wicklow game.

The news comes after Offaly’s senior hurlers and Roscommon senior footballers were the latest sides to be hit by Covid-19.

The Faithful’s Christy Ring Cup tie against Kildare on Saturday is now in jeopardy after a player in their squad tested positive while Roscommon have committed to playing their final Division 2 league game against Cavan despite a positive case in their camp, which has forced a number of team-mates to restrict their movements.

The Offaly player in question is understood to have been with the panel at a session last Tuesday, October 13, with all players and backroom members deemed to be “close contacts” and forced to isolate and restrict their movements for 14 days by the HSE.

With that period starting last Tuesday and running until October 27, it is believed that Michael Fennelly’s squad may be forced to give a walkover to David Herity’s Lilies and concede their opening round clash.

The Faithful panel and their backroom team are understood to be in the process of engaging the services of the GAA’s rapid testing programme with players, management and backroom staff to undergo tests as soon as possible.

A walkover would see Offaly go through the backdoor system – which commences on Saturday week when all close contacts would be out of isolation.

The Roscommon players and management team who have been deemed close contacts of the player who has tested positive have been referred for testing while also beginning their period of restricted movement.

Roscommon almost assured their return to Division One of the league on Saturday last when they travelled to Armagh and came away with a hard-fought win.

“On receipt of instructions from the HSE in conjunction with our medical team, the members of the panel and management team who have been deemed close contacts have now been referred for testing and have also begun their period of restricted movement,” a statement from Roscommon GAA confirmed in the wake of the positive test.

“Roscommon GAA will play Cavan this Saturday of the Allianz Football league as planned,” it confirmed.