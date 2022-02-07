Armagh 2-14 Tyrone 0-14: Red Hands boss hoping for ‘common sense’ in response to five red cards after injury-time brawl

Seeing red: Four Tyrone players troop off after being shown red cards. Credit: INPHO/Philip Magowan

All-Ireland champions Tyrone had four players red carded after a brawl in injury-time in this chastening defeat to neighbours Armagh.

The Red Hands were whittling away the Armagh lead when both sides became embroiled in a prolonged and ugly series of headlocks and judo throws that were caught on a number of mobile phones of spectators at the Drumarg Terrace End. While it was both needless and spiteful, the crowd were nonetheless amazed at referee David Gough flashing four red cards at Tyrone players Michael McKernan, Padraig Hampsey, Peter Harte and Kieran McGeary, with Armagh’s Greg McCabe following them as the clock slipped into the red.

To have four players sent off all in the one incident at intercounty is practically unheard of. If the intention from Gough is to go some way to stamping out these kind of melees increasingly dominating the end of games, then the message was delivered loud and clear.

Appeals will be sought from both sides to clear their players for the resumption of the league in a fortnight.

Red Hands’ joint manager Feargal Logan confirmed Tyrone will appeal.

“I’ve never seen that in my life before, and I’ve been around a lot of football,” said an exasperated Logan afterwards.

“Four men getting straight red cards like that… Let’s just hope we can get a good look at the video, and things will potentially balance themselves out again.

“It didn’t seem that one-sided a row to me, but anyway all we can do for the moment is live with it, as best we can.

"It’s just unfortunate that it finished with a picture like that, and let’s hope we see fairness and balance and common sense prevail as the week develops.

“It’s not an easy job referring heavy games like that, David Gough is good referee, clearly. We’ll have to watch the video, and maybe it was so imbalanced that it turned out that way, but anyway that’s for another day.”

His opposite number Kieran McGeeney gave early indication that Armagh would seek to clear McCabe from the same incident.

“Literally, you see where we stand, we can hardly see the game, never mind that,” he explained.

“Talking to Greg there, he feels hard done by. When you have a bit of a schemozzle like that there, it’s really hard to see.

“I’m sure everybody’s going to be looking at videos tonight and there are going to be solicitors all over the place.”

While McGeeney urges Armagh fans not to get carried away; I’ve been around long enough to know that if you’re smiling in February, you’re not always smiling in August,” the shine will remain on this for a long time for Orchard fanatics.

In front of a 14,328 attendance here in a squally Athletic Grounds, Armagh ran through the 2021 All-Ireland champions like they were a club side.

The huge crowd were no doubt encouraged by last week’s six point victory over Dublin and this was expected to be a more realistic test, coming signposted as it was.

By the half-time break, Tyrone were 2-8 to 0-4 adrift.

It could have been an awful lot more as Armagh also created three goal chances that they weren’t able to capitalise upon.

It took seven minutes for the first major to arrive. For this game, McGeeney moved Rian O’Neill to a deeper position.

He created the first goal with a ball inside to Greg McCabe and with Liam Rafferty caught under the dropping ball, he made space to dispatch his shot to the net.

Tyrone replied with points from Darragh Canavan and Michael McKernan, but the space afforded to Armagh soon told as they ran in six of the next seven points. The second goal arrived in first half injury time when Connaire Mackin secured possession from an Armagh kickout.

It was worked to the completely unmarked Tiernan Kelly who drew the defence before slipping to Jason Duffy who skipped around Niall Morgan to plant the ball in the net.

Tyrone managed to narrow the lead to six by the end. But with a raft of suspensions to follow, this was a meltdown from the Red Hands.

Armagh will know that some feel they are peaking early.

It has happened to other teams in the past but there is no club-only month of April to contend with.

Perhaps if that is the case, their approach may be seen to be ultimately correct.

ARMAGH: B Hughes; G McCabe, A McKay 0-1, A Forker; Connaire Mackin, N Rowland, J Óg Burns 0-1; Ciaran Mackin 0-1, S Sheridan; J Hall 0-1, R Grugan 0-2f, T Kelly 0-1; A Nugent 0-1, R O’Neill 0-4, 2f, J Duffy 1-1

Subs: S Campbell 0-1, for Kelly (HT), M Shields for Connaire Mackin (45m), N Grimley for Sheridan (50m – 64m, Blood sub), C O’Hanlon for Duffy (63m), J Morgan for Rowland (67m), N Grimley for Nugent (73m)

TYRONE: N Morgan; M McKernan 0-1, P Hampsey 0-1, L Rafferty; C Meyler, F Burns, P Harte; N Donnelly 0-1, B Kennedy; K McGeary 0-1, D Canavan 0-1, N Sludden 0-1; D McCurry 0-1f, M Donnelly, C McShane 0-7f

Subs: J Munroe for Rafferty, C Shields for M Donnelly (HT), P Donaghy for McCurry (47m), C McKenna for N Donnelly (52m), B McDonnell for Sludden (73m)

Referee: David Gough (Meath)

Man of the match: Jarlath Óg Burns (Armagh)

Match rating: 7/10