Armagh and Donegal avoid action after player punch-up in National League clash

No charges have been laid against Armagh and Donegal — © SPORTSFILE

The GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) has opted not to pursue a retrospective case during the last round of the National Football League.

An Armagh player and a Donegal player were picked up on camera trading punches off the ball during their round five game in the Athletic Grounds on Saturday week last but no charges have been laid.

CCCC investigated an altercation at the end of the Armagh/Donegal League game last year that resulted in five players facing suspensions but a trio of Armagh players were successful with their hearings.