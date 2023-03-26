Armagh clinch place in Ladies’ Division Two Final with comfortable victory over Tipperary

Armagh's Kelly Mallon had a key role in firing them into the Division Two Final — © ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Armagh booked their place in the Division Two final of the Ladies National Football League when they overcame Tipperary by 3-12 to 0-10 in their Semi-Final tie at Fethard yesterday.

Having gone into the game with an unblemished competition, Armagh had been expected to come out on top but not by such a convincing margin on the scoreboard.

It was Armagh’s overall experience that was to stand them in good stead and, although Tipperary produced bursts of attacking play, their defensive vulnerability was highlighted by their opponents.

Northern Ireland netball international ace Caroline O’Halon certainly made her presence felt for the Orchard county by grabbing a brace of goals, while Kelly Mallon also hit the Tipperary net.

Aimee Mackin and Aoife McCoy were also prominent in the scoring stakes against a Tipperary side which tried hard but to no avail, even with Niamh Martin and Aishling Moloney particularly prominent.

And Antrim certainly hit the high spots in their Division Four Semi-Final against Limerick.

The Saffrons won by 3-16 to 1-11 and, having dominated the first-half, they pressed home their advantage after the break.

But hopes of an all-Ulster Division Four Final were buried when Fermanagh rather surprisingly fell to Leitrim by 1-12 to 1-10 in the other Semi-Final.

The Erne girls battled courageously but Leitrim produced a strong finish to come out on top.

And both Monaghan and Donegal are continuing to find life difficult. Monaghan were beaten by Westmeath on a scoreline of 2-10 to 1-11 but managed to show an improvement on recent displays.

Donegal, though, continue to concede high scores and their latest conquerors were Mayo who came out on top against them yesterday by 5-9 to 3-2.

There was woe of a different kind for Cavan, though, who were forced to pull out of their game against Tyrone because of unrest within the squad over the alleged non-payment of expenses.