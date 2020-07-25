Armagh GAA club Killeavy rocked after four players test positive for Covid-19

The Killeavy club in south Armagh was rocked yesterday when four cases of Covid-19 were confirmed within their playing membership

The Killeavy club in south Armagh was rocked yesterday when four cases of Covid-19 were confirmed within their playing membership.

The club had confirmed a case earlier in the week but after protocols had been followed it is understood that the all-clear had been given for last night's Armagh Senior Football League game against Granemore.

But when it was later revealed that the outbreak was much more serious, an immediate halt was called to all club activities.

Chairman Michael O’Neill issued a statement outlining the club’s position in which he said: "The club has received notice of four positive Covid tests associated with our playing members.

"We are encouraging all senior players to arrange for themselves to be tested as soon as possible.

"We can confirm that all our weekend fixtures have been postponed and we would like to thank Armagh county board, Armagh ladies’ board and the Granemore, Dorsey, Keady, Crossmaglen and Dromintee clubs for their understanding and assistance."

Killeavey commenced their senior football league programme with a win over Pearse Og last Sunday and had been hopeful of making further progress.

Meanwhile, the St Patrick’s, Eglish club will return to action away to Clogher tomorrow after they were forced to suspend all activities when a senior player tested positive for Covid-19 last weekend.

It was following the team’s defeat to Aghaloo (1-16 to 0-16) in their opening fixture in Division Two of the Tyrone Intermediate League that it emerged the player informed the club of his plight.

Both teams were tested in the aftermath of the positive test and all those tests were returned as negative. The player who tested positive remains quarantined.

And as Eglish prepare to take the field again, chairman Brian Murtagh has expressed his relief that normal business can be resumed.

"The fact that all the other tests came back negative was a great relief to us all," stated Murtagh. "Obviously the whole Eglish community shares in this relief. The Tyrone county board has been informed of this and has given permission for the club to resume activities.

"Our club will again be adhering strictly to GAA and public health guidelines as we return again to sport. The player at all times followed the correct procedures and informed the club immediately when he became aware of a positive test in his work last Monday."

Eglish is home to Conor McKenna, who was at the centre of a recent Covid-19 story in Australian Rules football.