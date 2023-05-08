Armagh get off on the right foot in their quest to retain the Ulster Ladies senior football title

Ladies Football

Armagh surmounted the first hurdle in their bid to retain the Ulster ladies senior football championship title when they beat Donegal by 1-15 to 2-4 at Lifford yesterday.

The orchard county made a slow start but took control in the second-half with Aimee Mackin and Kelly Mallon leading the way.

An early brace of goals from Tara Hegarty served to give the home side encouragement and they led by 2-1 to 0-5 at the half-way stage after Armagh had missed several first-half scoring chances.

But the visitors carried a bigger threat after the break and slowly but surely overwhelmed their opponents.

With Mackin on song and the team enjoying a considerable advantage at midfield, Armagh finished strongly although they have scope for improvement going forward.

Antrim, meanwhile, laid down a marker that they have the Ulster Intermediate Championship title very much in their sights in beating Monaghan by 3-21 to 1-16.

Not so long ago Monaghan were among the kingpins in Ulster but under the captaincy of Cathy Carey Antrim have shot to prominence and now have more silverware in their sights.

They were quickly into their stride against the Farney county and with Orlaith Prenter, Aine Tubridy and Theresa Mallon very much on song they seized the initiative and led for the greater part of the game.

In the Ulster Junior Championship, Down landed a facile 1-20 to 1-3 victory over a beleaguered Derry side that appeared to be out of their depth in a rather one-sided encounter.​​​​​​​