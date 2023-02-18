Armagh Ladies aiming to extend unbeaten run at Tyrone’s expense

Armagh have certainly not allowed the grass to grow under their feet in a blistering start to the Ladies GAA Football National League Division One.

Three wins on the bounce have propelled the orchard county girls to the top of the table but the players are taking nothing for granted as they focus on tomorrow’s derby meeting with Tyrone at Omagh .

With Aimee Mackin, Kelly Mallon, Blaithin Mackin and Alex Clarke on fire, the visitors will be expected to maintain their current surge, although Tyrone skipper Aoibhinn McHugh is hoping to have her team suitably fired up for the contest.

Vice-captain Niamh Hughes can also play a big part as the Red Hands bid to come good following their narrow 3-8 to 3-7 loss to Laois in the previous round of fixtures.

Meanwhile, Donegal manager Maxie Curran does not have his sorrows to seek as his team have uncharacteristically lost three games on the trot and will be seeking a modicum of comfort when they take on Waterford in Letterkenny tomorrow.

Armagh's Aimee Mackin has been in top form — © ©INPHO/John McVitty

Waterford have been improving of late but home advantage — and the current form of sharpshooter Suzanne White — should help Donegal turn the corner in this one.

Antrim make the journey to London, where they will hope to overcome their hosts at Ruislip, while Fermanagh will receive Carlow at Darver. Eimear Smyth is still totting up the scores for the Erne side and the Carlow defence will require to be on its toes if she is to be subdued.

Down have looked sprightly and, with home advantage at Pairc Esler, Newry, they should be able to get the better of Longford.

Meanwhile, St Patrick’s College, Maghera will meet Loreto Kilkenny in the All-Ireland schools ‘A’ final at St Peregrines’s, Blanchardstown, Dublin.

The Maghera side overcame Presentation Convent, Athenry at the semi-final stage and tomorrow their management team of Catriona Scott, Clare Kelly and Ciara Mulholland will be hoping that their players can replicate the spirit and character they have shown throughout the competition so far.

Eavanne Martin, Orlaith Hull and Abi McNeill are among key players in the side, while Loreto Kilkenny — seven times winners of the All-Ireland series — will look to players such as Amy Clifford, Julie Lennon, Caoimhe Keher Murtagh and Rachel Dowling to set the tone for their performance.

The St Patrick’s team have underlined their consistency over the course of the championship to date but their opponents’ track record at All-Ireland level could prove a big plus-factor.