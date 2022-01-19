Armagh miss out on final after penalties to Monaghan

Armagh 0-15 Monaghan 0-15

Monaghan needed penalties to see off Armagh and seal a place in Saturday’s Dr McKenna Cup final against after the sides finished level after a thrilling 70 minutes.

It was a cagey enough opening few minutes with Rory Grugan’s 13th minute free breaking the deadlock. That got the ball rolling thanks to Andrew Murnin, who made his first start, and two points in as many minutes from Stefan Campbell and Aidan Forker followed.

The Orchard started with an all-Maghery full-back line of Forker, Ciaran Higgins and Haveron and they coped well against the Monaghan attack who grabbed their first point on 20 minutes with Andrew Woods on target.

Monaghan kept running into a packed Orchard defence and coughed up possession time and again which on one occasion Niall Rowland picked out Murnin who slid over from a tight angle under the stand.

The Orchard led 0-04 to 0-01 at the first water-break but the Farney men came more into the game with Dessie Ward and Ryan McAnespie trying to make things happen. It was defender Colm Lennon who added to Monaghan’s tally before Niall Grimley and Grugan hit back with two converted frees.

Conor McCarthy got through the Armagh defence and could have shot for a goal but opted to take his point. A grateful Orchard responded with a stunning free from Grugan and Madden’s Grimley added his second to give Armagh a healthy 0-08 to 0-03 but Monaghan keeper Rory Beggan had the last say of the half with his converted point.

Both sides made a lot of changes at half-time and it was Monaghan who quickly cut into Armagh’s lead as full-back Conor Boyle, Beggan (free) and a brace from David Garland (frees) left a point between the teams as substitute Aidan Nugent had scored for Armagh.

Garland had a chance to level but squandered his close range free and Orchard punished with Rian O’Neill converting with his first touch.

Still only a point separated the sides at the last water-break (0-11 to 0-09) as Monaghan’s McCarthy and Boyle picked off great points, while joint captains Aidan Nugent and O’Neill hit back.

It was edge of the seat stuff as Karl O’Connell steered over a beauty to leave a point between the sides with ten minutes remaining. Grugan, O’Neill (free) kept the Armagh scoreboard ticking while McCarthy and two McCarron frees had the sides level on 70 minutes.

It was frantic as Monaghan took the lead for the first time with McCarron’s third free in additional time but Stefan Campbell levelled and Armagh thought they had the winner but Nugent’s attempted fisted point struck the crossbar and the game went to penalties.

There, Conor McCarthy, Aaron Mulligan, Shane Carey, Jack McCarron and Garland scored for Monaghan, but Jemar Hall blazed over with Armagh’s fifth kick after Rian O’Neill, Nugent, Grugan and Campbell had found the target, so Monaghan progress.

ARMAGH: S Magill, A Forker (0-01), C Higgins, B Haveron, Connaire Mackin, Niall Rowland, C O’Neill, Ciaran Mackin, N Grimley (0-02, 0-1f), T Kelly, C O’Hanlon, R McQuillan, R Grugan (0-04, 0-4f), A Murnin (0-01), S Campbell (0-01)

Subs: M Shields for C O’Neill 25’, J Og Burns for Kelly ht’, R O’Neill (0-03, 0-2f) for O’Hanlon ht’, A Nugent (0-02, 0-2f) for Haveron ht’, A McKay for Higgins 54’, J Hall for Murnin 54’, B McCambridge for Finn 60’

MONAGHAN: R Beggan (0-02, 0-2f, C Lennon (0-01), C Boyle (0-02), R Wylie, J Mealiff, D Ward, C McCarty (0-03), N Kearns, C Leonard, S Carey, M Bannigan, R McAnespie, A Woods (0-01), C Walsh, D Garland (0-02, 0-2f).

Subs: K Lavelle for Leonard 5’, D Wylie for C Lennon ht’, D Hughes for Walshe ht’, S Hanratty for Ward ht’, A Mulligan for Woods 46’, D McElearney for Mealiff 46’, J Irwin for McAnespie 50’, J McCarron (0-03, 3f) for Garland 54’, K O’Connell (0-01) for Kearns 54’, Garland for Bannigan 65’.