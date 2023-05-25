Aidan Nugent: Fast start in All-Ireland can help ease Armagh’s Ulster heartache

Armagh joint captain Aidan Nugent has every reason for looking forward to Saturday’s All-Ireland Championship round robin clash with Westmeath at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds (4.45pm).

Not only is he hoping that the match might help to banish the last traits of devastation felt after his team’s loss to Derry in the Ulster Final following a penalty shoot-out but he is also particularly keen to sample something which he has been missing of late — game time.

Yet even though injury has restricted Nugent’s involvement of late — he was deployed as a 45th minute substitute for Shane McPartlan in the provincial Final — his commitment and passion have stood the team in good stead as they striven to progress in the championship.

His grounded approach, willingness to accept any role he is asked to fulfil and his obvious pride in the jersey have proved salient factors of late.

Armagh may have suffered relegation in the Allianz League but Nugent nonetheless aspires to see his side make an impact on the All-Ireland stage.

Manager Kieran McGeeney, fully aware of Nugent’s many-sided talents, has been closely monitoring the fitness of someone he sees as crucial to his team’s headway. Yet at the same time no risks are being taken as the Orchard County focus on a Westmeath side, which even though they finished in mid-table in Division Three of the League, will still travel to Armagh anxious to throw a spanner in their hosts’ works with manager Dessie Dolan having them at fever pitch.

The All-Ireland round-robin series is viewed as a tricky terrain by many sides which will enter games as favourites and this is as much due to the almost overpowering desire of teams to prove their worth after having perhaps suffered an unexpected setback in their own provincial championship.

With Nugent having been joined on Armagh’s intimidating injury list of late by his fellow joint skipper Rian O’Neill — the latter has just now returned to full fitness — it meant that for some matches the team were minus two of their most influential forwards.

Yet even though the experience in the Ulster Final against Derry brought Armagh’s players to their knees physically and mentally, there has been a marked recovery in their outlook which is why optimism now prevails ahead of tomorrow’s match.

And the team require no reminding that with Tyrone and Galway looming on the horizon in the round-robin series, victory over Westmeath is essential if Armagh are to have any chance of reaching the closing stages of the All-Ireland Championship.

No one is more acutely aware of this than the modest, unassuming Nugent and his call to arms is certain to be answered by his troops.

“This is a huge game against Westmeath. We know what is at stake and we are keen to give it our best shot not just for ourselves but for our fans who have been behind us all the way as was very much in evidence at Clones,” points out Nugent.

“From a personal perspective I hope I get a part to play but the important thing is that the team comes out on top. We want to move on and it’s vital that we hit the ground running in this match.

“We know what we are capable of and it’s up to us as a team to deliver on this — we really do want to win this one for our loyal fans.”

Meanwhile, Armagh full-forward Andrew Murnin hobbled off at the end of the Ulster Final and it remains to be seen if will be fully fit for Saturday. Murnin has been a key figure in the attack this year and could play a pivotal role tomorrow if fit.

The strength of the home defence is again likely to be fully tested by their visitors.