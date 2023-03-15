Andrew Murnin providing the spark for Armagh’s final push in League

Forward overcomes injury woes to become vital contributor for Orchard County

When Armagh overcame Donegal in their most recent outing in the Allianz Football League, it was a victory that eased the side into a mid-table slot in the Division One table.

But such is the miniscule difference between flirting with promotion and skirting the abyss of relegation that the Orchard County will go into tomorrow’s showdown against last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists Galway at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds (5.00pm) knowing that nothing less than a win will do.

Kieran McGeeney’s side has tended to blow hot and cold in the League to date but the positives emanating from that win over Donegal have clearly bolstered morale ahead of the clash with Padraic Joyce’s side who share second place with Roscommon.

Prior to the Donegal match, Armagh’s injury woes had reached crisis proportions but McGeeney’s shrewd deployment of his playing resources saw the team come out on top in a grandstand finish.

And no one made a greater contribution to Armagh’s win than utility forward Andrew Murnin.

No stranger to injury during his inter-county career to date, Murnin had been conspicuous by his absence for a spell but now his swashbuckling style and seemingly boundless energy appear to have added a new dynamic to the side.

Against Donegal, St Paul’s clubman Murnin was at his brilliant best in scoring three points, helping to create other scores and constantly getting the better of opposition defenders in a sustained aerial battle.

And it’s this all-round performance that has added another layer of optimism to Armagh’s hopes for their showdown with a Galway side who got the better of them after a penalty-kick shoot-out in the All-Ireland Quarter-Final at Croke Park last year.

Murnin’s injury woes in the past have been well documented yet despite his setbacks, his recent consistency and deft scoring touch have underpinned Armagh’s progress — something that has been enthusiastically acknowledged by Armagh selector Kieran Donaghy.

“Andrew’s form lately has been superb and the team has benefited from this. He is a key figure in our attack and obviously we will be looking to him to replicate his recent form against Galway,” points out Donaghy.

Meanwhile, Tyrone will look to two of their most exciting young prospects for inspiration when they confront Monaghan in a crucial Division One encounter at Clones on Sunday (2.00pm).

Errigal Ciaran’s Cormac Quinn has made an impact following his introduction to the defence while his fellow clubman Ruairí Canavan is proving he can cope with the pressures of the inter-county arena by the smooth manner in which he has slotted into the Red Hands forward line.

In Tyrone’s victory over Kerry in their most recent League outing defender Quinn landed a vital point while Canavan proved the Red Hands match-winner when he converted two late frees to secure their 1-15 to 2-9 victory.

Yet Tyrone are far from being clear of the danger zone and will require a victory over Monaghan if they are to retain their slot in the top tier.