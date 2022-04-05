Armagh ace Rian O’Neill may miss vital Ulster Championship clash with Donegal after late citation

Armagh’s hopes of beating Donegal in the Ulster Senior Football Championship on April 24 could take a huge blow as star forward Rian O’Neill is left sweating on a possible suspension.

O’Neill has been cited following the ugly scenes at the end of the League match between the two teams on March 27 in Letterkenny when players were held in head locks and there was the occasional strike.

If he receives a one-match ban he will miss the Championship clash in Ballybofey later this month.

With Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney set to be without Stefan Campbell, Ciaran Mackin and Adrian Nugent for the clash, due to their involvement in the melee, the Orchard county would face an almighty task against Donegal.

Based on the contents of referee Paddy Neilan’s report from the Letterkenny match, three Armagh players in Campbell, Mackin and Nugent received retrospective straight red cards which rule them out of the next senior game.

Donegal pair Neil McGee and Odhran McFadden-Ferry were also singled out.

Donegal made the decision early on that they would not appeal the decision, stating: “Following consultations between the county board, team management and player representatives, CLG Dhún na nGall accept the referee’s report on the Donegal v Armagh Allianz League Round 7 fixture in O’Donnell Park. Consequently, Donegal will not be appealing the suspensions handed out to Donegal players.”

Armagh, however, felt sufficiently aggrieved that they would seek a hearing against the proposed suspension.

In the case of O’Neill, it is not believed he was noted in the referee’s report, but has been reviewed and this is a course of action that has been decided upon.

All GAA penalties are ‘proposed’, with the transgressor deciding whether or not to accept the punishment.

If not, they can seek a hearing as the first port of call. After that, they have recourse to go to the Central Appeals Committee and thereafter to the Disputes Resolution Authority.

Donegal have a record in Championship football that is fearless in Ballybofey. They went from 2010 to 2018 without defeat at the venue, and their league record even went as far as this year until the loss to Monaghan on March 13 brought the long run to an end.

Armagh are in the seventh year of McGeeney’s reign and have a disappointing record in the Ulster Championship, with only wins over Derry, Down and Antrim to show for his tenure.

Losing O’Neill to suspension would make their chances of making it past Donegal — and thus adding to that list — highly difficult.