Armagh and Derry progress to knock-out rounds of Camogie Championship

Armagh and Derry booked their places in the knock-out stages of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championships with comprehensive victories.

Derry are top of their group in the Intermediate championship after sweeping aside Carlow by 6-15 to 0-6 in Netwatch Dr Cullen Park.

The visitors led by 2-11 to 0-3 at the break, a score-line helped by injury-time goals from Aoife Shaw and Áine McAllister.

Any chance of wind-assisted Carlow getting back into the game was wiped out by Mary Heggarty’s goal one minute into the second half and Derry went on to score three further goals through Shaw, McAllister and substitute Brónagh McCullagh.

The other game in the group, Antrim v Wexford, was deferred to next weekend with the Saffrons now looking good for a second place finish if they win in Wexford Park.

Meanwhile Armagh, last year’s beaten finalists in the Premier Junior championship, are well on course for another visit to Croke Park after beating Limerick by 2-18 to 1-6 in the Box-It Athletic Grounds.

Eimear Smyth gave them the perfect start with a goal in the third minute and six minutes later Orlagh Curry added a second goal as the Orchard county pulled away for a half-time lead of 2-10 to 0-3.

Despite a number of wides, Armagh still dictated the pace of the game and Limerick’s consolation goal from Anne Kennedy didn’t arrive until second half injury time.

The Clare versus Tyrone Junior game was abandoned early in the second half due to a serious injury to one of the Tyrone players. Clare held a comfortable lead at the time.