Armagh are eager to earn their place in Ladies’ Division Two showpiece

Armagh have their sights set on a place in the Division Two Final of the Ladies’ National Football League but they will need to get the better of Westmeath tomorrow if they are to achieve this aim.

The Orchard County have been consistent without being spectacular to date but when the chips are down they usually rise to the occasion.

With Aimee Mackin, Kelly Mallon and Blaithin Mackin in fine form, they should be capable of surmounting the Midland County.

Armagh’s scoring ration has been impressive and if they get into their stride quickly tomorrow, they may prove difficult to halt.

While Armagh’s status is secure, the same cannot be said of neighbours Monaghan. Currently second from bottom of the Division Two table, Monaghan face a must-win game against Roscommon tomorrow aware that defeat could see them relegated.

Roscommon have lost all five games to date and are pointless at the bottom with Monaghan, who not so long ago were a dominant force in the ladies’ game, having garnered just three points to date.

Tyrone make the long journey to Fethard where they will meet Tipperary knowing that a victory would assure the side of their Division Two status for another year at least.

The Red Hands have collected two wins to date and victory over Tipperary would further bolster morale. Tyrone’s new faces have been coming to the fore and the team’s wholehearted efforts could bear fruit going forward.

Down, meanwhile, are safe from any relegation worries and two victories from their remaining two fixtures could yet see them make the Division Three Final.

In the first of these they will face Offaly tomorrow, who are in grave danger of returning to Division Four. Indeed, this is very much a must-win tie for both counties, although for markedly different reasons.

Meanwhile, on the camogie front, Down will face Limerick at Liatroim today (2pm) in a match postponed from last weekend because of the prevailing weather conditions.

Down will look to inspirational skipper Niamh Mallon and the vastly experienced Sara Louise Graffin to fire up their side.