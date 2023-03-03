Armagh aren’t panicking as injuries take a grip, insists Ciaran McKeever

The injury list which currently confronts Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney is more akin to a who’s who of orchard county football.

James Morgan, Ben Crealey, Oisin O’Neill, Stephen Sheridan, Aidan Nugent, Connaire Mackin, Niall Rowland, Mark Shields and Ciaron O’Hanlon are among those who are unavailable for duty just now.

Lob in the fact that Rory Grugan and Conor O’Neill have just joined the absentees after having picked up knocks and it can be quickly seen that McGeeney does not have his sorrows to seek.

The unavailability of such a raft of players could hardly have impacted at a worse time. McGeeney’s side are still potential relegation candidates having initially spawned the belief that they could prove a force in Division One of the Allianz Football League.

Donegal, tomorrow night’s opponents at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, are also no strangers to injuries and will again be without key players in Patrick McBrearty, Ryan McHugh and Ciaran Thompson.

Armagh had taken considerable hea rt from their first round win over Monaghan and their subsequent draw against Mayo but they now face three demanding tests, starting with the meeting with Donegal, as they bid to preserve their current top tier status.

The orchard county’s last two league assignments will be against Galway (home) and Tyrone (away).

Ironically, it was Armagh legend Oisin McConville who predicted at the outset of the league that managers would require to have strong panels at their disposal in their pursuit of success and events since then have shown that he was very much on the mark.

Armagh selector Ciaran McKeever, though, is philosophical as he takes stock of his county’s plight.

“There are still six points up for grabs in this league so we’re not going to panic,” insists McKeever. “We know what lies ahead of us this time out and we will be ready for another battle, you can be sure of that .”

Donegal boss Paddy Carr, meanwhile, is hoping that his team can regain the form of which they are capable.

“We always viewed this season as being one of transition,” he says. “We have resigned ourselves to being patient and we took heart from our draw against Galway last weekend.”

If injuries are Armagh’s key concern, then Donegal have worries about their own absentees in addition to the upheaval and severe disappointment that has been triggered by the resignation of the county’s Academy Head Karl Lacey which, in turn, saw a number of coaches under his wing step down from their roles.

It was understood that the Academy had been flourishing but it has now been revealed that Lacey and his staff were less than impressed with the level of support they alleged they were receiving from the Donegal county board.

Lacey’s exit has created shock waves in Donegal, where it was thought that the Academy would ultimately prove the stepping stone to success at the highest level. It remains to be seen now if Donegal followers will get behind the county team in their bid to retain their top tier status.