Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney has earned the right to decide own future

Following the county's All-Ireland exit on penalties to Monaghan, Kieran McGeeney must decide if he is to stay as Armagh boss or depart

Armagh football manager Kieran McGeeney has been left with good reason to rue the ‘what might have beens’ spanning the past few weeks now that the curtain has come down on his team’s season.

The red card flashed to skipper Rian O’Neill in the penultimate Allianz League game against Tyrone which precipitated relegation to Division Two, coupled with penalty shoot-out defeats in the Ulster Championship Final against Derry and versus Monaghan in Saturday’s All-Ireland Quarter-Final, not only punctured morale within the squad but posed question marks over McGeeney’s future.

The Armagh county board, though, is unlikely to be forced into taking any drastic measures in the hope of fashioning an improvement in fortunes.

For McGeeney, it has been a case of so near yet so far on numerous occasions, even going back to last year’s All-Ireland Quarter-Final eclipse by Galway – again after shoot-out anguish.

And while the county’s 2002 All-Ireland-winning captain’s passion for all things Armagh remains intense, the fact that some of the more seasoned campaigners in his side continue to deliver the goods in emphatic fashion offers earthy conviction that the manager is continuing to hit the right notes.

Aidan Forker, Rory Grugan, Stefan Campbell, Jarly Og Burns, Ethan Rafferty and Andrew Murnin are among those who are not exactly in the first flush of youth, yet their commitment to the cause is wholehearted and unrelenting.

Similarly, the desire of Conor O’Neill, Callum Cumiskey, Shane McPartlan, Ross McQuillan and Cian McConville among others to play their part in hopefully providing a silver lining to Armagh’s progress sooner rather than later is palpable.

McGeeney’s close rapport with his players, overwhelming eagerness to see the ambitions of supporters sated and his almost fanatical attention to detail have evoked awe and admiration in equal measure within the Orchard County camp.

Since that defeat to Galway in the All-Ireland Quarter-Final last year, Armagh had set their hearts on at least going a stage better this time around, which only made the reversal against Monaghan last weekend all the more galling.

Along with his two right-hand men, Kieran Donaghy and Ciaran McKeever, McGeeney left no stone unturned in his bid to recalibrate Armagh this year, but lady luck was conspicuous by her absence on occasions – and that’s a fact, not an excuse.

Now, as Armagh chiefs conduct their analysis after what has been a nail-biting inter-county season, it’s safe to assume that no rash decisions will be taken.

It is perhaps McGeeney’s team-mate from that successful 2002 Orchard side, Oisin McConville, who best encapsulates the situation the manager is in.

“Can you really punish a manager for getting beaten on penalties? The majority will want change but he has lasted 10 years and that tells you he has got a lot of things right,” maintains McConville.

“If the right decision for Kieran is to walk away, then that’s what he should do. But, at the same time, he should think about where Armagh were when he came in and where they are now.

“I believe we’re in a much better place.”