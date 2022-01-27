Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney lands pre-Dublin boost from in-form Conor Turbitt ahead of League opener

If Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney required a boost ahead of tomorrow’s Allianz Football League opener against Dublin, then it was provided by Clann Eireann sharpshooter Conor Turbitt in stockpiling eight points as Queen’s University stunned Carlow IT in the Sigerson Cup on Wednesday.

Turbitt proved unstoppable as Queen’s strode into the quarter-finals of the competition and now McGeeney is hoping that he will replicate his explosive scoring skills at Croke Park tomorrow.

Indeed Turbitt’s form is just one of the reasons why McGeeney has cause for optimism as his side prepare for a demanding double opening blast to the league as All-Ireland champions Tyrone will be their opponents next week end.

But the Armagh boss remains unflappable as his team gear up for what will be a stiff test of their talents and resolve from a Dublin side that recently won the O’Byrne Cup by overcoming Laois.

And McGeeney is preparing to cross swords with a former ally in Dublin manager Dessie Farrell. The duo soldiered together in the colours of the Na Fianna club when McGeeney was domiciled in Dublin for several years and now their managerial skills will be put to the test.

“There is no doubt that teams relish playing at Croke Park because it is a big pitch and it offers you plenty of scope,” says McGeeney. “The important thing is that we must get off to a good start in the game and sustain our momentum if we can. Dublin will have a number of players who will be very keen to make their pitch for regular places in the side so we know what to expect.”

While there is certainly an infusion of youth in the Dubs’ line-up, there is also a solid core of experience with players such as Brian Fenton, Ciaran Kilkenny, Davy Byrne, Eoin Murchan and John Small still doing the business for them.

Armagh, though, are not short on resources and players such as Aidan Forker, Niall Grimley, Rory Grugan, Rian O’Neill, Stefan Campbell and Aidan Nugent can point the way for their side.

It’s the silken scoring touch of Turbitt that could prove a key weapon in Armagh’s armoury. The Lurgan man has settled in comfortably at inter-county level having been given his chance by McGeeney in the Allianz League in 2020 and looks set to blossom further this year.

Turbitt gives every appearance of someone who enjoys playing on the big stage and if he strikes form against the Dubs, then Armagh could make progress.

Dublin boss Farrell, though, is in no doubt that the orchard county side will stretch his own outfit.

“Armagh are very well organised, they are fit and they have made headway under Kieran,” insists Farrell. “For our part, we have been looking at new players in the O’Byrne Cup while, at the same time, providing our other more experienced players with an element of preparation for the season ahead.

“Every side is keen to make an early impact in the league because if you drop points it can be difficult to make up lost ground. We will take each match as it comes and see how things go from there.

“We know that Armagh won’t be fazed by playing in Croke Park so we must be on our toes. It will be an interesting match for sure. The competition will be staged within a concentrated spell and we are up for it.”​​​​​​​