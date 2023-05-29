Armagh can improve for All-Ireland clash with Tyrone, says Kieran McGeeney

Armagh's Rian O'Neill tries to fend off Kevin Maguire of Westmeath

Two parties in particular were left with much food for thought following Armagh’s compelling 1-13 to 1-12 All-Ireland Football Championship Group Two round-robin win over Westmeath at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds on Saturday night.

The Tyrone management duo of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher seated high in the stand and home county manager Kieran McGeeney from his position on the touchline digested a contest that was rich in endeavour and commitment ahead of their teams’ eagerly-awaited confrontation at Omagh on Saturday.

Understandably, Logan and Dooher have been round far too many corners to be divulging any hint of tactical planning while McGeeney was forced to absorb a performance that just about proved adequate on the day.

Westmeath may have plied their trade in Division Three of the League but such was their commitment, work-rate and cohesion that Armagh were fully extended in getting over the line.

And McGeeney did not mince his words afterwards in taking stock of his team’s current standing.

“Westmeath are a good team and they showed that in the first-half in particular,” he pointed out,

“But the fact is that you have to be able to produce your best form every day you play at this level. We were pushed very strongly in this one and it was that late goal from Conor Turbitt which swung the game in our favour.”

“The fact of the matter is that we missed 1-4 by dropping shots into the goalkeeper’s arms and that did not help matters.

“We maybe could have made better use of our chances and we certainly have to absorb this lesson going forward.

“We have to face Tyrone this weekend and that’s a challenge for which we must be ready.”

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney during his side's victory over Westmeath

By the end of the first quarter Westmeath had assembled a handsome 1-3 to 0-2 lead which they richly deserved with Ronan O’Toole’s superbly-taken 14th minute goal having temporarily pulled the rug from under the home team’s feet.

With John Heslin a constant threat up front and Sam Duncan and Ray Connelllan putting in a huge shift at midfield, Westmeath lorded matters in spasms and it was left to Rian O’Neill, Rory Grugan and Stefan Campbell to unleash their finishing skills in order to keep the home side afloat.

But after Duncan and Heslin whipped over the points that cemented the visitors’ 1-7 to 0-7 lead, Armagh did find a little more rhythm and composure in the second-half and achieved the breakthrough they badly needed in the 67th minute when substitute Conor Turbitt was on hand to stab in their goal.

Even then the unrelenting Heslin levelled matters at 1-11 each before Armagh unleashed an extra spurt that saw Murnin and Ciaran Mackin fire over points that were to prove crucial in taking their side over the line.

Westmeath manager Dessie Dolan understandably praised his side’s overall effort and staying power.

“We knew that we would be meeting a fine team in Armagh and I thought we put in an excellent effort for the seventy minutes,” said Dolan.

“I thought our first-half performance was particularly good but when we conceded that late goal it proved to be our undoing.”

​ARMAGH: E Rafferty, J Morgan, A McKay, A Forker, G McCabe, C O’Neill, J Og Burns, B Crealey, C Mackin 0-1, R Grugan 0-3 (2f), J Duffy, S Campbell 0-2, A Murnin 0-3, R O’Neill 0-4 (3f), A Nugent. Subs: B McCambridge for Morgan (22), Cr Turbitt 1-0 for Nugent (44’), R McQuillan for Burns (49), S McPartlan for Crealy (62’), C Cumiskey for Duffy (65).

WESTMEATH: J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire, J Gonoud; J Dolan, A McCormack, D Lynch 0-1; S Duncan 0-1, R Connellan, S McCartan 0-1, R O’Toole 1-1, S Baker, L McLoughlin 0-2, J Heslin 0-6 (4f), S Smith. Subs: J Lynan for Baker (half-time), R Wallace for J Smith (46’), K Martin for S Smith (54’).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)

Man of the match: Ronan O’Toole (Westmeath)