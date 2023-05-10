Armagh can repay Kieran McGeeney by winning Ulster title: Jarly Og Burns

Derry's Shane McGuigan will look to add to his impressive tally in the Ulster Final — © SPORTSFILE

Shane McGuigan will be vital for Derry as they look to retain their Ulster title — © SPORTSFILE

Since making the left-half-back position on the Armagh team his own, Jarly Og Burns has blossomed into one of the best players in the province.

Known for his boundless energy, willingness to take the game to the opposition at every opportunity and commitment to winning turnovers, Burns fulfils a key role in a side that is currently playing very much on the front foot.

Manager Kieran McGeeney has worked overtime in defining a strategy that sees a subtle link between defence and attack maintained throughout the course of most games with Burns invariably pulling the strings in ensuring that this actually happens.

But the lion-hearted Silverbridge clubman needs no reminding that Rory Gallagher’s well-drilled and strongly focused Derry side will ask huge questions of Armagh.

“We know that Derry’s surge to the Ulster title last year and the fact that they have now gained promotion to Division One will have given them fresh confidence so we have to be ready for that,” states Burns.

Fifteen years have elapsed since Armagh last won the Ulster title and having sampled success in the provincial series as a player, McGeeney is understandably anxious to hit the high spots as a manager — and no one is keener than Burns to see him achieve this.

“Kieran has put in a lot of hard work to develop this Armagh team and I think the best way we can repay him is by winning the Ulster title. That is a tall order, of course, but we are definitely up for the challenge,” insists Burns.

The very fact that Armagh have reached the Final is viewed as something in the nature of a bonus but Burns will only settle for something more than that.

“There is no point in putting in the hard work to reach a Final if you don’t win it. We have set our hearts on getting the better of Derry but we know at the same time that it will be a massive test for us no matter what way you look at it,” insists Burns.

Derry’s surge into the limelight ended the years they had spent in virtual oblivion in a Championship context and Burns is quick to appreciate just why Rory Gallagher’s side will want to retain their booty.

“They have worked really hard to get where they are just now and will be doing their utmost to get the better of us. Derry have real quality in their line-up and they are improving all the time,” said Burns.

In overcoming Down by 4-8 to 0-12 at the Semi-Final stage, Armagh underlined their finishing power and their killer instinct.

They may have failed to deliver goals when they were most needed in the league but they certainly atoned for that famine against Conor Laverty’s side.

“It was good to get the win over Down because it gave us another lift. We are ready for Derry and we know we have to get into our stride right from the start,” said Burns.

Meanwhile, the Ulster Ladies Senior Football Final between Armagh and Cavan will precede Sunday’s Senior Men’s Final at 1.45pm. Armagh showed in overcoming Donegal at the week-end that they are in fine fettle while Cavan in contrast have been immersed in off the field issues of late.

With Aimee Mackin in superb scoring form and skipper Kelly Mallon leading by splendid example the orchard county side are expected to win.