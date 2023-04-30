Armagh destroy Down to reach Ulster Championship final

Armagh 4-10 Down 0-12

Armagh are just 70 minutes away from winning a first Anglo Celt Cup in 15 years after they produced a superb display in difficult weather conditions to defeat Down in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi-final in Clones.

The Orchard County led by four points at the break and when they rattled off 2-3 without reply in the second-half they had already booked a final date with holders Derry at the same venue in two weeks’ time.

Armagh grabbed first-half goals from man of the match Andrew Murnin and midfielder Shane McPartlan and that enabled them to lead 2-4 to 0-6 at the break, Down having to wait until the 30th minute to register their first score from play via Ryan Johnston.

It was Down who opened the scoring in the second minute with a confident long range free conversion from full forward Pat Havern but Armagh levelled with a brilliant inspirational point with the outside of his boot from corner back Aidan Forker.

In the 10th minute Armagh got their noses n front when a Rian O’Neill free came back off the post and after a shot from Murrin was blocked Jason Duffy did well to create room to dissect the posts.

They then moved two clear when Rory Grugan converted what looked like a soft free award but things were evened up in the 19th minute when Havern knocked over a placed ball after what looked a harsh call as well. Two minutes later and Armagh grabbed their first goal when a high ball in from McPartlan saw full forward Murnin rise highest to punch the ball to the net past keeper Niall Kane.

Down responded with a third free of the half from the accurate Havern but they were rocked again in the 26th minute with a brilliant Armagh goal.

It was a patient build-up but when the ball was transferred to midfielder McPartlan he had only one thing on his mind as he burst past four or five Down players before unleashing a thunderbolt that gave keeper Niall Kane no chance.

Down were on the ropes but they responded well with a fine score from play from Johnston before an equally good score from the left wing from Patrick Branagan gave them hope for the second period.

That hope was quickly extinguished though as Armagh went about their business in a professional manner on the restart. Jemar Hall and Murnin landed points before it was game over in the 48th minute when wing half back Ciaran Mackin got on the end of a high ball to flick to the net.

Duffy added a point before RiaO’Neill celebrated his first start of the championship this year with a clinically taken 56th minute goal.

A Havern free opened Down’s second half account but it was a damage limitation exercise at this stage. Callum Cumiskey, Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell all came off the Armagh bench to score and while Havern and Ryan McEvoy replied with Down frees they were well beaten in the end.

Armagh: E Rafferty, C O’Neill (0-1), A McKay, A Forker (0-1), Ciaran Mackin (1-0), G McCabe, J Og Burns, B Crealey, S McPartlan (1-0), J Duffy (0-2), J Hall (0-1), R O’Neill (1-0), R Grugan (0-1, 1F), A Murnin (1-1), C Turbitt.

Subs: Connaire Mackin for Crealey, S Campbell (0-1) for McPartlan, R McQuillan for Hall, A Nugent (0-1) for Turbitt, O Conaty for Murnin, C Cumiskey (0-1) for Ciaran Mackin

Down: N Kane, P Laverty, S Annett, M Rooney, D Magill, N McParland, D Guinness, C Poland, R McEvoy (0-2, 2F), C Doherty, R Johnston (0-1), L Kerr (0-1), P Brannigan (0-1), P Havern (0-7, 5F), E Branagan:

Subs: S Johnston for Annett, A Gilmore for E Branagan, D McAleenan for Doherty, R Carr for P Branagan, C McCrickard for Poland

Referee: C Lane (Cork)