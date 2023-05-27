Armagh driven by team spirit in Ulster title mission, says Aoife McCoy

It could be said that success has become a way of life for the Armagh ladies football team.

On Sunday the team will face Donegal at Owenbeg (3.30pm) hoping to land what would be their fourth successive Ulster title and the team’s enthusiasm is very much on the level that they showed in going into the first of those deciders.

Now more experienced and with a handful of new faces having made an impact, Armagh are playing with considerable confidence although their hunger is still as marked as ever.

Aoife McCoy has contributed much to Armagh’s progress and pinpoints what she believes to be the qualities which have helped to keep the team in the limelight.

“There is a tremendous spirit within the side. It’s this bond which has been driving us on,” says Drumintee club player McCoy.

With Caroline O’Hanlon, Aimee Mackin and Kelly Mallon still providing a rich layer of experience within the side, Armagh have set their sights on remaining the dominant force in Ulster.

Donegal have endured a lean spell of late but manager Maxie Curran is hoping his team can turn the corner today.

In the Ulster Intermediate Final Antrim will face Tyrone also at Owenbeg (1.30pm). Tyrone have been consistent of late and in Grainne Rafferty, Emma Loane, Maria Canavan and Aoife McGahan they have very capable players in terms of scoring power.

Injuries have taken their toll of Tyrone lately but manager Sean O’Hare and his players remain upbeat ahead of today’s decider.

Antrim are not short on experience with players like Grainne McLaughlin, Aine Tubridy and Caitlin Taggart bolstering their challenge for silverware.