Armagh ease to victory over Antrim in Ulster Championship opener

Armagh 0-20 Antrim 1-8

Armagh recovered from their disappointing finish to the League to sweep past Antrim in the preliminary round of the Ulster Senior Football Championship at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday evening with consummate ease.

The home side held all the aces and although Antrim tried hard, they were never able to match their opponents in terms of pace and work rate.

Armagh hit the ground running and maintained their momentum throughout the first quarter at the end of which they had assembled a 0-5 to 0-1 lead.

Conor Turbitt was already proving a thorn in the side of the Saffrons’ defence, his two points from play being complemented by another from a free while Rory Grugan and Ciaran Mackin also chipped in with scores.

Antrim surrendered possession far too easily time and again and were caught on counter-attacks as their hosts turned defence into attack at lightning pace.

Shane McPartlan and the busy Grugan tacked on further points for Armagh before Tiarnan Kelly and Jemar Hall did likewise to project the home side into a 0-9 to 0-1 lead.

But when Conor Stewart and Eoghan McCabe hit points for Antrim to add to an earlier score from Ruairi McCann the visitors looked as if they might offer stronger resistance.

However, when Stefan Campbell and Ryan Murray traded points, Armagh were still in a comfortable 0-10 to 0-4 interval lead.

Antrim strove valiantly to make an impact after the interval but with Armagh deploying their substitutes cleverly, the Saffrons were kept at arm’s length.

The imperious Turbitt imposed himself emphatically after the break by bringing his points haul to eight while debutant McParlan and Grugan also made a big impact on the scoreboard.

McParland contributed four points while Grugan recorded three as the Armagh attack showed devastating finishing powers.

Indeed, they might have exited with an even bigger winning margin had they availed of all the scoring chances that came their way.

Skipper Peter Healy along with the lion-hearted Conor Stewart, James McAuley, Ruairi McCann and Marc Jordan did their best to inspire Antrim but they were unable to get a solid toe-hold in the game.

In the closing stages Turbitt helped himself to four of his eight points to underline his immense value to his side in the absence of Rian O’Neill and Andrew Murnin.

It was left to the lion-hearted Stewart to salvage a morsel of pride for Antrim by culminating a lion-hearted run by sweeping the ball into the Armagh net.

But it was too little too late. Armagh had already their sights on a quarter-final meeting with Cavan which will certainly add spice to the Ulster series.

Indeed, assuming that Armagh get their quota of injured players back into action again, the team could take considerable heart from last night’s win coming as it did in the wake of league defeats to Tyrone and Galway.

The fact that several players who were sent in from the bench underlined their competitive edge and played their part in closing out the game will certainly have provided manager Kieran McBride with food for thought.

For the moment, though, the orchard county can breathe a little easier.

Armagh: E Rafferty 0-1 (f); J Morgan, A McKay, A Forker; C Mackin 0-1, G McCabe, B McCambridge; B Crealey, S McPartlan 0-4; S Campbell 0-1, R Grugan 0-3, J Duffy; J Hall 0-1, C Turbitt 0-8 (3f) , T Kelly 0-1. Subs: R McQuillan for Morgan (47), S Sheridan for Grugan (52), A Nugent for Hall (55), C McConville for Campbell 63), C Higgins for McCambridge (64).

Antrim: N Byrne; E McCabe 0-1, P Healy, J McAuley 0-1; P McCormick, J Finnegan, M Jordan; C Stewart 1-1, K Small; C McLarnon, Rory McCann 0-1, P McBride; P Shivers 0-1, Ruairi McCann 0-1, R Murray 0-1 (f). Subs: P Finnegan for McLarnon (24), A Loughran for McBride (46), O Eastwood 0-1 for Murray (46), D McEnhill for Shivers (61).

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo)