Armagh execution must match character in Galway clash, says Kieran McGeeney

Armagh face the daunting task of confronting Galway in the last of their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Group Two round-robin games at Sean MacDermott Park, Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday (4.00pm) still burdened by uncertainty.

It is understood that manager Kieran McGeeney is still not sure if Rian O’Neill who was sent off in the team’s most recent outing against Tyrone will be available to him, although he may yet have Ciaron O’Hanlon and Oisin O’Neill back in contention for places following lengthy absences from the side.

McGeeney has had good reason to lament his team’s recent misfortunes but he is particularly keen to see the side come good against a Galway outfit that look certain to be in the All-Ireland Quarter-Finals.

When the teams met at the same stage last year, Galway came out on top but only after the high drama of a tense penalty shoot-out.

Obviously McGeeney is particularly keen to see his side gain some measure of revenge for that result but he is conscious that Galway will offer formidable opposition once again.

“Galway are very well set up defensively and can be difficult to play against. They use a double sweeper and they can break quickly so we would have to be on our guard,” points out McGeeney.

In a year to date in which injuries and unavailability for other reasons have made inroads into his panel, McGeeney has long since conditioned himself to going with the flow to the best of his ability.

Even though the team was deprived of the services of Rian O’Neill after he was shown a red card just before half-time in the game against Tyrone earlier this month, Armagh showed considerable courage in being pipped by 0-13 to 0-11 in a dramatic finish.

“If we can reproduce the same effort against Galway this weekend we might not be too far away. It’s important that we get off to a good start and maintain our momentum,” insists McGeeney.

“When we were reduced to 14 men against Tyrone, I thought we still created scoring chances although we did not take them all.

“I thought the players showed real character. They’ve shown throughout the year that they can live with any team. It is just our execution that has been poor at times.”

While Armagh followers in particular have been disappointed at the GAA’s refusal to transfer the match to Croke Park or to a venue in the midlands, they now accept the fact that their team must attempt to surmount a difficult hurdle in what could be demanding circumstances.

The limited capacity of the Carrick-on-Shannon venue is expected to be considerably taxed given that Armagh followers in particular are planning to travel in force to get behind their team.

Having lost to Tyrone but beaten Westmeath, Armagh could be said to be in a rather perilous situation and it will certainly take a huge effort from the players if the team are to regain their credibility.

Meanwhile, another McGeeney in a managerial capacity has indicated that he is stepping away from his role.

South Armagh native Johnny McGeeney has been in charge of the New York side for the past two years but is calling time on his tenure.

This year was the team’s most successful and included their first-ever All-Ireland Championship victory which was attained against Leitrim. It was a result that triggered considerable excitement but Tony McEntee’s Sligo side subsequently proved too strong for New York at their next Championship hurdle.

Their ‘reward’ for doing that is a meeting with Dublin.