Armagh GAA club pays tribute after passing of well-known former player

An Armagh GAA club has paid tribute to a well-known local man who passed away.

In a Facebook post, Granemore GFC said: “It is with sadness that we at Granemore GFC learn of the passing of Frank McParland.

“Frank was a highly respected man in Granemore and the wider community.”

The post also detailed Frank’s love of Gaelic football and his history with the club. Frank played for the club himself “from a young age”, helping them win their first Junior Championship in 1971.

He then went on to manage Granemore.

“Frank played, with distinction, for Granemore GFC from a young age and played senior football for 19 years. Starting out as a half back and later playing in the forward line.

“He was part of the victorious team which won our first ever Junior Championship in 1971 and he was also part of the 1980 team who were Intermediate finalists,” the post added.

“Later Frank went on to manage Granemore and was joint manager along with Colm Marley of our Junior Championship winning team in 1990.

He also managed our historic 1991 Intermediate Championship winning team.

“Frank was an avid Granemore supporter, he was always available to offer up his services whenever the club needed and support any events the club organised.”

The club also offered condolences to Mr McParland’s friends and family.

“May Frank rest in peace.”

A funeral mass will be held at St Mary’s Church in Granemore on Tuesday at 2pm. His burial will be afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.