Armagh joint-captain Rian O’Neill out for two months after suffering quad injury

Rian O'Neill's injury will be a blow to Armagh in their bid to avoid relegation — © ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Armagh have been dealt a hammer blow now that their joint skipper and inspirational scorer Rian O’Neill has been ruled out of action for upwards on two months after picking up a quad injury in training earlier this week.

With Tyrone having won their last two games against Kerry and Monaghan and with renewed confidence in their ranks, they would now appear to have a better chance of improving their position in the top half of the Division One table.

​O’Neill misses his team’s last Allianz League Division One game against their great rivals Tyrone tomorrow and his absence will be keenly felt as the side bid to avoid relegation given that they are only on five points.

With Tyrone having won their last two games against Kerry and Monaghan, they are now a revitalised outfit.

O’Neill left the pitch in the closing stages of Armagh’s game against Galway ,but given the severity of his latest injury he will miss the team’s Ulster Championship opener against Antrim.