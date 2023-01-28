Armagh Ladies look to keep promotion push on the right track against Roscommon

Aoife McCoy has been in top form up front for Armagh — © Â©INPHO/Lorraine Oâ€™Sull

Armagh make the long journey to Kiltoom tomorrow where they will meet Roscommon in Division Two of the Ladies’ National Football League (2.00pm) knowing that a win would provide further impetus to their push for promotion.

Having overcome Cavan last week-end (2-8 to 0-5), the Orchard County girls are understandably keen to maintain their momentum and with Aoife McCoy in particular on fire in their attack they could make life difficult for their hosts.

Roscommon lost to Tyrone last weekend and, in common with Armagh, the Red Hand outfit will be particularly keen to chalk up a second win when they face Monaghan at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones tomorrow in what could prove to be a lively contest between the two Ulster sides (2.00pm).

Monaghan can look to several experienced players to bolster their challenge although they may find it difficult to prise open a Tyrone defence in which Caoimhe Magee is a central figure.

“While we were delighted to get a win under our belts last weekend, we know that Monaghan will be tough opponents. We will need to hit the ground running if we can because it would be greatly encouraging to land back to back victories at this juncture,” states Magee.

The Tyrone attack has been looking sharp and if they get into their stride tomorrow they could make things particularly hot for the Farney county defence.

Cavan will certainly encounter difficulty in atoning for last weekend’s lapse to Armagh when they travel to face Tipperary.

The Cavan attack misfired during the game and paid the penalty.

Indeed, the Breffni side is somewhat under-strength just now and Tipperary may be able to make the most of their home advantage.

Yet if Cavan can manage to hit the ground running early doors, they may be able to cause problems for their opponents.

Down are another side who are keen to make an impact in the League and they should be able to maximise home advantage against Sligo at Pairc Esler, Newry tomorrow.

Several new faces have come into the side this term but they could conceivably find the going tough against their Yeats County visitors.

And Donegal face a stiff test at home against Meath today (1.00pm).

The north-west side is still missing some key players while Mayo boast a number of capable performers who helped to bring the county to All-Ireland glory in the recent past.